2020 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

"Automatic idle stop" not a fan Steve R. , 12/17/2019 EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful Great car. Very sound. Quietest honda we have owned, we've had 5. Smooth responsive engine/ transmission. Would have knocked off a star for having the motor shut off at every stop. But since you can over ride that function by pressing a button, although you have to do that every time you start the motor we let it slide.

Ody Love! Scott Maggers , 05/28/2020 EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Like many others, my wife didn't want to take the dive into being a minivan mom, but the Odyssey legit makes life easier and better. There are so many things to love about this van from the magic sliding 2nd row, to the hideaway 3rd row (great for Costco runs), Apple CarPlay, all the safety features, and 280hp engine. The 10 speed tranny is very smooth and crisp. We opted for the EXL w NAV/RES and its great for road trips and keeps the kids entertained, and you can still listen to music/podcast up front while they enjoy a movie in the back. With the RES package, you also get a handy 110v plug and HDMI port so we have hooked up our Super Nintendo Classic. At the end of the day, these 3 row SUVs, and their unusable 3rd row, aren't any cooler than an Ody, so just make the plunge, you won't regret it! You will love it as much as we do. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Take it back! Unhappy Ody Owner , 01/19/2020 Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful It's been 3 weeks since we got our Ody back, and a month since my 'Take it Back' review, so far all is well, fingers crossed. The dealership has bent over backwards to resolve the issues with this car, mainly the infotainment system, it took 3 weeks to get it right, hopefully this problem is history. All other aspects of this 2020 Odyssey Touring are excellent. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Even the kids just want to hang out in it Kelly , 04/18/2020 EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I didn't want a minivan, but it was the most practical choice. Now, I LOVE this thing. My young kids can get in and out on their own and even help move the seats down in the back row. This was a huge step up from my old car as far as technology, but now I learned how to use the flexible cruise control, Apple Play, etc. I can't wait for an excuse to drive it. Interior Comfort