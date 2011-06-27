2020 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews
"Automatic idle stop" not a fan
Great car. Very sound. Quietest honda we have owned, we've had 5. Smooth responsive engine/ transmission. Would have knocked off a star for having the motor shut off at every stop. But since you can over ride that function by pressing a button, although you have to do that every time you start the motor we let it slide.
Ody Love!
Like many others, my wife didn’t want to take the dive into being a minivan mom, but the Odyssey legit makes life easier and better. There are so many things to love about this van from the magic sliding 2nd row, to the hideaway 3rd row (great for Costco runs), Apple CarPlay, all the safety features, and 280hp engine. The 10 speed tranny is very smooth and crisp. We opted for the EXL w NAV/RES and its great for road trips and keeps the kids entertained, and you can still listen to music/podcast up front while they enjoy a movie in the back. With the RES package, you also get a handy 110v plug and HDMI port so we have hooked up our Super Nintendo Classic. At the end of the day, these 3 row SUVs, and their unusable 3rd row, aren’t any cooler than an Ody, so just make the plunge, you won’t regret it! You will love it as much as we do.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Take it back!
It's been 3 weeks since we got our Ody back, and a month since my 'Take it Back' review, so far all is well, fingers crossed. The dealership has bent over backwards to resolve the issues with this car, mainly the infotainment system, it took 3 weeks to get it right, hopefully this problem is history. All other aspects of this 2020 Odyssey Touring are excellent.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Even the kids just want to hang out in it
I didn’t want a minivan, but it was the most practical choice. Now, I LOVE this thing. My young kids can get in and out on their own and even help move the seats down in the back row. This was a huge step up from my old car as far as technology, but now I learned how to use the flexible cruise control, Apple Play, etc. I can’t wait for an excuse to drive it.
- Interior
- Comfort
More than just a car. A work of art
My 2014 never had a problem. The scarlet red 2020 is a work of art. Always discovering new awesome features. The smart phone charging pad is wondrous. Turn the engine off and the electronic push button gear shifting automatically shifts into park. Open the door and your seat moves back to give you more room to get out. Turn engine on and seat moves back into your preferred position. The sparkly scarlet pearl is an eye catcher. Much stronger than the 2014. Third row is easy to set up and move flat for full cargo space. Features I wish it continued from the 2014: blind side camera and the cooler box. Electronic push button gear shift eliminates intrusive gear shift lever and is easy to use. Over all the best car imaginable. Purchased the 2014 because it was the best of only two new vehicles with sufficient head room to allow tall driver to sit up straight, see clearly out the windshield and not hit head on roof. Tried them all, cars, trucks, SUVs. 2020 carries that forward. Seats 8 adults comfortably. Wish someone would bring back bench seats. Car handled well on a recent short freeway trip. After my experience with the 2014, the 2020 was a no-brainer. Never had a problem with the 2014; still in the extended family.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Odyssey
Related 2020 Honda Odyssey Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020