2020 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

4.9
12 reviews
"Automatic idle stop" not a fan

Steve R., 12/17/2019
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
31 of 31 people found this review helpful

Great car. Very sound. Quietest honda we have owned, we've had 5. Smooth responsive engine/ transmission. Would have knocked off a star for having the motor shut off at every stop. But since you can over ride that function by pressing a button, although you have to do that every time you start the motor we let it slide.

Ody Love!

Scott Maggers, 05/28/2020
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Like many others, my wife didn’t want to take the dive into being a minivan mom, but the Odyssey legit makes life easier and better. There are so many things to love about this van from the magic sliding 2nd row, to the hideaway 3rd row (great for Costco runs), Apple CarPlay, all the safety features, and 280hp engine. The 10 speed tranny is very smooth and crisp. We opted for the EXL w NAV/RES and its great for road trips and keeps the kids entertained, and you can still listen to music/podcast up front while they enjoy a movie in the back. With the RES package, you also get a handy 110v plug and HDMI port so we have hooked up our Super Nintendo Classic. At the end of the day, these 3 row SUVs, and their unusable 3rd row, aren’t any cooler than an Ody, so just make the plunge, you won’t regret it! You will love it as much as we do.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Take it back!

Unhappy Ody Owner, 01/19/2020
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

It's been 3 weeks since we got our Ody back, and a month since my 'Take it Back' review, so far all is well, fingers crossed. The dealership has bent over backwards to resolve the issues with this car, mainly the infotainment system, it took 3 weeks to get it right, hopefully this problem is history. All other aspects of this 2020 Odyssey Touring are excellent.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Even the kids just want to hang out in it

Kelly, 04/18/2020
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I didn’t want a minivan, but it was the most practical choice. Now, I LOVE this thing. My young kids can get in and out on their own and even help move the seats down in the back row. This was a huge step up from my old car as far as technology, but now I learned how to use the flexible cruise control, Apple Play, etc. I can’t wait for an excuse to drive it.

Interior
Comfort
More than just a car. A work of art

c gardner, 02/15/2020
Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

My 2014 never had a problem. The scarlet red 2020 is a work of art. Always discovering new awesome features. The smart phone charging pad is wondrous. Turn the engine off and the electronic push button gear shifting automatically shifts into park. Open the door and your seat moves back to give you more room to get out. Turn engine on and seat moves back into your preferred position. The sparkly scarlet pearl is an eye catcher. Much stronger than the 2014. Third row is easy to set up and move flat for full cargo space. Features I wish it continued from the 2014: blind side camera and the cooler box. Electronic push button gear shift eliminates intrusive gear shift lever and is easy to use. Over all the best car imaginable. Purchased the 2014 because it was the best of only two new vehicles with sufficient head room to allow tall driver to sit up straight, see clearly out the windshield and not hit head on roof. Tried them all, cars, trucks, SUVs. 2020 carries that forward. Seats 8 adults comfortably. Wish someone would bring back bench seats. Car handled well on a recent short freeway trip. After my experience with the 2014, the 2020 was a no-brainer. Never had a problem with the 2014; still in the extended family.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
