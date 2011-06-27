Used 2013 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews
Spory Luxury Accord with room for 8
This is our 2nd odyssey , first one is 2005. It is a much improvement, very refined quiet, very comfortabe, and fun to drive. it takes the curves better than the old odyessey, despite of the reduced road feel secondary to the electric power steering. The driver seat is very comfortabe. I choose this over the Mercedes GL 450, essentially I have every thing for 1/2 the price and Honda reliblity and good resale value. the car does not lack any horse power, push the gas and vtec kicks in at 4000 rpm and the car flies, most of the time you do not need that with family and kids. It realY feels liKe a sedan. 4000 miles no problems. Gas consumption much better than my old odyassey.
Lower Quality Standards?
Long time Honda owner. Finally traded in my '04 EXL-RES that I bought new on a Wht/Truf '13 EXL-RES. Many improvements in features and ride. Love the interior and vehicle is excellent for long trips. However after 5 months of ownership, quality issues are surfacing. One wheel replaced for poor finish and now noticed others that should never have passed inspection. Paint match on bumpers & painted trim is poor. Rough & thin paint (see through to dark plastic) where rear bumper meets quarter panel and base coat runs where rear quarter panel meets side door. At just over 7K, began experiencing heavy vibration under moderate braking. Not the quality expected on a $37K+ HONDA vehicle!!
Wind Noise is still an issue
When you're test drive a 2013 or 2014, make sure you pay close attention to the wind noise and road noise. It's a design flaw that you can hear outside wind noise when driving above 60mph. You might not able to hear your kid from the second row with the wind noise.
USB/ Bluetooth
Just traded a 2007 Odyssey for a 2013 Odyssey EXL . The car drives Great and all the interiro features are nice but...... WTF the USB plays in an archaic fashion, you cannot play files as you woudl on your computer or any other car.... The bluetooth DOES NOT show what song is playing... Its quite a shame that Honda decided to ignore this part of the Odyssey. I purchased a 2013 Civic a few months back and It has all the features, (USB that you can pay your files in order, Bluetooth that displays the song) I am wondering why Honda seels a car ^ months later that has such archaic technology.
Good, except for rear entertainment center
I like most everything about this van, except the rear entertainment center. Traded in a 2002 Ody with 176k for this one. I have 3 kids and want to be able to play movies and music for them. I pop a DVD in on the first road trip and the kids in the third row cannot hear the dialog unless the volume is turned all the way up. I take it back to dealer to make sure all settings are correct and they tell me it is working as it should. I call Honda and they tell me passengers should wear the headphones?! The old Ody's RES worked great in all rows. Pretty angry that RES will not "entertain".
