Used 2001 Honda Odyssey EX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Odyssey
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room67 in.
Rear leg room40 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4288 lbs.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Starlight Silver
  • Taffeta White
  • Dark Emerald
  • Granite Green
  • Mesa Beige
Interior Colors
  • Fern
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P215/65R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
