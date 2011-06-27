2020 Honda Insight Sedan Consumer Reviews

Commuter's Dream Kim H , 11/02/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 54 of 54 people found this review helpful I have owned Hondas exclusively for the last 13 years. I have loved them all. I bought this somewhat on a whim because I drive over mountains 80 miles round trip daily and my 2005 CRV-SE is getting old and is thirsty. The MPG was the biggest influence in my choice but the aesthetic over the Prius was the big bonus. I bought the Touring Edition and my favorite feature is ELECTRIC SEATS! I have the seat all the way up because it sits low and I have old knees. This brings me to my ONLY criticism of this car. I'm only 5'6" and with the seat up my hair, yes I have big hair...go '80's, brushes the ceiling sometimes. It is annoying. But there is nothing else about the car I don't love. It is PEPPY. I've only driven in EV mode. I drive over mountains on interstate with zero problems. I'm a bit of a hard pedal pusher and I get at least 46 MPG driving 70 - 75mph most of 65 miles of my daily commute. The cameras and adaptive cruise control are amazing assistants for night driving. The car is breathtaking in my opinion. I was really worried having never owned a hybrid that it would not be powerful but that is not a worry. It giddies up. For $27k, you won't find a more dynamic, beautiful, reliable vehicle anywhere. Report Abuse

Sports mode vs economy mode Rick in Seattle , 02/04/2020 LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I have owned the new Insight for a year now and I think I understand how the sports mode can help reduce the occasional high revs that occur in the engine when the electric battery pack is low. The sports mode keeps the battery pack at least half full to full so your car has the power to handle passing, and smoothly get up steep hills and mountains. In the economy mode the battery is often low and causes the engine to rev up a lot to get up the steep hills, or to pass a vehicle in the fast lane. I recommend using the sports mode in mountainous areas and the economy mode in flat areas. Report Abuse

Truly a super value hybrid Socali , 01/11/2020 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful 2020 Insight EX has given me amazing mpg, especially in traffic. Value also comes from the technology, and it looks fabulous. I trust Hondas build quality, and for the price you get more than you would expect, but dont expect a luxury ride, just a better ride than a Prius, and looks way betterr than a Prius, in my opinion. Putting it into Sport mode, I find its surprisingly peppy and fun. Again, for its price, any "cons" are easy to deal with. I love this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very happy so far mkadlec99 , 02/11/2020 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I did my research and was deciding between the Prius and the Insight. After test driving both the ride and look of the Insight was much better than the Prius so I took the plunge. After 1000 miles of driving now, here are my pros/cons: Pros: Feels powerful, you'd never know it was a hybrid from the drive. Great interior and touchscreen. Cons: No easy hitch option and it makes really loud engine noises when accelerating or going uphill. Really enjoying it though, would recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse