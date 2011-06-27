2020 Honda Insight Sedan Consumer Reviews
Commuter's Dream
I have owned Hondas exclusively for the last 13 years. I have loved them all. I bought this somewhat on a whim because I drive over mountains 80 miles round trip daily and my 2005 CRV-SE is getting old and is thirsty. The MPG was the biggest influence in my choice but the aesthetic over the Prius was the big bonus. I bought the Touring Edition and my favorite feature is ELECTRIC SEATS! I have the seat all the way up because it sits low and I have old knees. This brings me to my ONLY criticism of this car. I'm only 5'6" and with the seat up my hair, yes I have big hair...go '80's, brushes the ceiling sometimes. It is annoying. But there is nothing else about the car I don't love. It is PEPPY. I've only driven in EV mode. I drive over mountains on interstate with zero problems. I'm a bit of a hard pedal pusher and I get at least 46 MPG driving 70 - 75mph most of 65 miles of my daily commute. The cameras and adaptive cruise control are amazing assistants for night driving. The car is breathtaking in my opinion. I was really worried having never owned a hybrid that it would not be powerful but that is not a worry. It giddies up. For $27k, you won't find a more dynamic, beautiful, reliable vehicle anywhere.
Sports mode vs economy mode
I have owned the new Insight for a year now and I think I understand how the sports mode can help reduce the occasional high revs that occur in the engine when the electric battery pack is low. The sports mode keeps the battery pack at least half full to full so your car has the power to handle passing, and smoothly get up steep hills and mountains. In the economy mode the battery is often low and causes the engine to rev up a lot to get up the steep hills, or to pass a vehicle in the fast lane. I recommend using the sports mode in mountainous areas and the economy mode in flat areas.
Truly a super value hybrid
2020 Insight EX has given me amazing mpg, especially in traffic. Value also comes from the technology, and it looks fabulous. I trust Hondas build quality, and for the price you get more than you would expect, but dont expect a luxury ride, just a better ride than a Prius, and looks way betterr than a Prius, in my opinion. Putting it into Sport mode, I find its surprisingly peppy and fun. Again, for its price, any "cons" are easy to deal with. I love this car.
Very happy so far
I did my research and was deciding between the Prius and the Insight. After test driving both the ride and look of the Insight was much better than the Prius so I took the plunge. After 1000 miles of driving now, here are my pros/cons: Pros: Feels powerful, you'd never know it was a hybrid from the drive. Great interior and touchscreen. Cons: No easy hitch option and it makes really loud engine noises when accelerating or going uphill. Really enjoying it though, would recommend.
Fantastic car for the money
Just retired and wanted a car to run around town in and maybe take short trips in. We were looking for great fuel mileage, low depreciation and low upkeep. After reading many reviews my wife and I decided on the Insight. We went to the Honda dealer to compare the Insight LE to the LX Accord. We liked the LX Hybrid Accord size and comfort but you got so much more for less on the Insight LE. On the drive home we received almost 60 MPG and I've probably averaged 54 MPG for both city and highway. Highway we get about 50 MPG, 55 around town which is what we use it for mostly. Freeway road noise seems high but then we have had mostly luxury car in the past. My only regret so far is that I should've bought the Touring edition with leather seats. The cloth seats are comfortable but not as easy to clean and we're used to leather. Also the grab handle on the inside of the door is made of cloth which seems like a poor decision since it would be prone to getting soiled. Our interior is tan. Still around town you can't beat this vehicle, quiet, comfortable and easy on the wallet, especially when gas prices in late March at Costco here in Florida are $1.69 for regualr.
