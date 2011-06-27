2019 Honda Insight Sedan Consumer Reviews

Aesthetically Insightful Michael A. , 08/30/2018 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 207 of 212 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2019 Insight EX in July 2018 and have generally had a really productive, worthwhile time with it. Currently - September 2019 - I am doing fairly well in the mpg game compared with other Insight owners on fuelly.com. Am averaging around 55 mpg since July 2018 and that consists mostly of conservative driving with an approximate driving ratio of 70% highway, 30% city. Average highway speed anywhere between 55-65 mph. I would highly, highly recommend that all Insight test-drivers conduct his/ her test drive using a particular method. As you may have seen in reviews over the past year, one of the biggest negatives of this car is the noise it makes under high acceleration and/or steep hills - especially in SPORT mode. Make an effort to conduct your test drive using at least one of the following two methods: (1) using SPORT mode and higher than normal acceleration from a stop on a level road; and/ or (2) using normal or SPORT mode on a relatively steep hill. If the noise and acceleration is acceptable to you, then you presumably have gotten past one of the biggest downsides of this model. PROS: 1) Looks are well above and beyond Civic and Accord (to me). Fantastic tail end design, while front end is bold, kinda menacing in a way and yet similar to Accord. 2) Overall interior design/ ergonomics/ space. 3) Has a gas cap (please GOOGLE the big issues/ problems concerning 2016-2017 Honda Civic capless gas tanks). 4) New transmission control/ operation was easy to get used to after decades of the traditional automatic transmission stick. 5) Sport mode has allowed me to enjoy solid acceleration on highway entrance ramps and coming out of toll booth lanes. However, please note that 0-30 mph acceleration is much, much better than 30-60 mph. At 25-30 mph, car loses much of its punch. 6) On local/ suburban roads with low mph and little need for acceleration, car is very quiet. 7) Ride quality is solid. 8) OEM tires (Michelin Energy Saver - Insight EX) on the Insight are considerably better than stock tires for most compact vehicles even if they aren't great for sporty cornering. 9) LED headlights and taillights (for the most part). 10) Auto lock car by touching drivers door handle in that particular space. 11) Love the acoustic harmonic music that resonates when starting and initially accelerating in vehicle (used to warn pedestrians about an otherwise quiet vehicle). CONS: 1) As mentioned at the top of my review, the noise on steep inclines, hard acceleration and in SPORT mode is really high! I am willing to live with it, but this could definitely be a dealbreaker for many auto buyers out there. 2) Front seat comfort in my EX version was not good on test drive. Purchased two separate VERY high-end ergonomic wedge cushions from a high-end furniture company in Canada ($350-$400 total) to completely compensate for uncomfortable seating and lumbar. Seating is now good purely on that basis. Front passenger seat height is inexplicably low. 3) Rear visibility seems considerably inferior to Accord and Subaru Impreza (the latter of which I drove for past six years). I know it is similar to Civic but still looks a bit cramped/ tight. 4) Scratches have mysteriously developed on car body and headlights -- also, original paint job doesn't seem like it will hold up well for over a decade or more. Now could this be applicable to many Honda vehicles and not necessarily the Insight? Nonetheless, I did not see this problem so early when I had purchased/ leased three previous vehicles: (1) 1997 Honda Civic; (2) 2012 Subaru Impreza; and (3) 2015 Impreza. 5) Why can't the Insight have cupholders - like the Accord - that have the flexible ends (which are more stable and allow for many more cup size differences)? On the other hand, I do particularly like the one huge cupholder inside armrest. 6) Why can't I have the Prius option of regen paddles that PERMANENTLY allow me to set brake regen levels - rather than temporary (for a few seconds)? Given a choice, I would definitely use maximum regen most often. I don't like the idea that I have to hit the paddles many times during each/ multiple drives in order to save cumulative bits of energy at a time. 7) Car did not come with spare tire and it is a bit of an ordeal along with needless expense to have to custom order spare tire with related accessories. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Really enjoying the car Albert Wiersch , 08/05/2018 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 72 of 75 people found this review helpful Overall I think Honda hit it out of the park on this one. Truly a Prius killer if you ask me. I have the EX (middle) trim. However, that's not to say that nothing could be improved as there is always room for improvement... like lumbar support (although I am finding the seats comfortable enough without it), rear cross traffic detection (although one of the modes of the rear view camera is very wide angle and you can see vehicles coming from relatively far away), and proper blind spot monitoring (although I'm getting use to the LaneWatch camera system and I've purchased circular blind spot mirrors for both side-view mirrors). The one thing I do miss most about my previous car, a Honda Fit, was the hatchback and how practical it was. The practicality of the Honda Fit and its hatch made going to Costco and loading my car up pretty easy. The Insight is more work and hassle when it comes to loading and unloading large "cargo" but driving the Insight to and from Costco is definitely more pleasant and "upscale". Now with my quibbles out of the way, I think the fuel economy is excellent. In hotter weather I've noticed that using the AC will probably take 5 to 10 MPG off your gas mileage though. And pretty much everything else (other than what I mentioned above) is very good to great. Ride quality is very good and, for the most part is relatively quiet, especially when the gas engine is not running. When pushing it though, the gas engine can get loud. Acceleration is good. It's not bad and not great, but good... and the reviews say much better than a Prius. I really love how fast, responsive, and smooth the Insight is from a stop. Speaking of stops, I also really like the brake hold feature that will hold the brake for you when you come to a stop. To go again just press the accelerator. I also like that there is no transmission in the car. It has an "E-CVT" which I think is like a simulated transmission. At speeds of around 45 MPH and higher the gas engine can directly power the wheels and a little gear will appear in the power flow screen... otherwise the gas engine is mainly there to generate electricity for the electric motor and to charge the small lithium ion battery pack that's under the rear seat (so it doesn't take up trunk space). So I totally agree with the notion that the Insight is a great compact sedan that just happens to be a hybrid. I would not recommend the LX (lowest) trim because for a little more money you can upgrade to the middle trim (EX) and get some serious upgrades (much better Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, remote start, walk-away door locks, and more). The highest trim (Touring) is significantly more money and you lose some fuel economy so consider if those added "luxury" features like leather are really worth it to you. Finally, it looks so much better than the Prius. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wonderful driving experience, and it looks good to Dave , 09/28/2018 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 86 of 90 people found this review helpful The interior is very quiet, allowing the wonderful stereo to sound awesome. The handling and ride quality are a pleasure. I'm averaging more than 51 mpg over more than 1,400 miles of mixed highway, twisty mountain roads and city driving. When I's stuck in stop and go traffic the MPG get's improves! I have a favorite breakfast place about 20 miles from my home and the Insight is averaging about 65mpg and the trip there. The engine noise when going up a hill was disturbing at first, but I'm either getting used to it or it's getting better with more miles on the car. I have been pleasantly surprised with the acceleration when entering the freeway, the Insight moves briskly when it needs to. One complaint is the Lane Assist technology - on several occasion when trying to change lanes, the car will suddenly brake, and there are no cars or other obstacles in front of me - scary, I have been canceling Lane Assist and ACC when I know that I might need to exit the freeway or change lanes in order to avoid the unexpected, and unwarranted braking. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Like a hybrid Civic, only better Bill Burke , 07/23/2018 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 90 of 95 people found this review helpful Every 2 or 3 years I upgrade my Civic. Anyway, just traded in my 2017 Civic EX for the 2019 Insight EX. I got a good price $23,300 and the car is worth the extra 3K that I paid for the civic ex. It feels like a larger car, rides smoother and a little less sporty, but I'm getting older, so I like to feel the road less. It is my first hybrid and I like driving it. If I put into sport mode, well it is not insane like the Tesla, but the response is immediate. I did a 0-=60 and got around 8 seconds. That's respectable enough for me. The only downside is the various engine sounds that they designed into it. I think that is unnecessary and it loses half a star for that. While the pros don't like the lanewatch, I prefer it to beeps of the BSM system. I'm a big boy, I can determine with my eyes whether it is safe to change lanes. I would like it on the left side, but it is not as "blind" on that side admittedly.I am always getting over 50 MPG which saves me $30+/month. Edited...in winter getting 48mpg. I think the heater drains the battery. Also warming up on cold days in NY hits the mpg. I like the sedan because when I was growing up, that's all there was, Plus they still are more efficient. The few times I carry stuff in the trunk, I feel it is safer than in the hatchback.anyway, I am very happy with this car. We will see how it holds up and I'll update if anything changes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse