Used 2011 Honda Insight Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5(54%)4(21%)3(17%)2(0%)1(8%)
4.1
24 reviews
Honda Insight Base

steve190, 04/29/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Fun car for the money, yeah you won't win any races with it but that is not what it was designed for. If you are looking for a car that is reasonably fun to drive and great on gas if you drive it right check out the Insight. You can do better on mileage with the Prius but you will also pay more for it and in my opinion the Honda drives and handles much better. Try them both and decide for yourself. Excellent value for a hybrid! Loving it so far!

Money saver

barbarossa3, 02/25/2012
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

We've had our insight for 10 months now and have been completely satisfied with the car. We normally achieve 43-46 mpg CITY ! At 75 on an interstate it drops to 40 MPG but I usually get 50-53 on a 55 mph highway. Some routes to work net me 53 mpg city. We replaced a 4.2 litre Ford Freestar which gave 17-19 mpg city and are saving the entire car payment in cost savings. Free Car!! Ride is a little rough and firm as new cars go(typical for Honda). Interior on LX is a little too plastic. Blind spots are awful in traffic.

17K Miles later...

nickdapit, 11/13/2011
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

So far I couldn't ask for much more from the car, I bought the car specificlly for my job as I drive large stretches of the country. My latest trip took me from Los Angeles to Denver; then Denver to Seattle; then Seattle back to Los Angeles. I have had no problems with the car and average the EPA estimate for driving. (42 mpg) The only thing that dissappoints me is the rear seat area, a six foot man cannot fit even with a 5 foot driver in the front seat. Headroom is almost ridiculous to the point where Honda should have just made an inch or two higher for the rear seats even if that cost the vehicle 2 mpg's overall! The leg room is very tight in the rear. Don't buy if family is large.

Great car

jakata, 07/28/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've had my Insight for a week now and I'm very pleased. Very comfortable, I don't notice much road noise as mentioned in the Edmund review. Although it's a very small car it has a excellent ride and feel of a much larger car. I'm getting 45 mpg with air on all the time. I love it's looks and feel. After researching every car out there I feel I made an excellent decision.

Best Bang For Your Buck!

mikeyt1818, 02/22/2011
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I get better MPG's than EPA estimates (45.2 w/ mixed driving and AC always on). Great steering/handling! Awesome safety features, reliable. ITS NOT A PRIUS! Lol! Nothing against Toyota but way too many Prius drivers out there. I prefer to be distinct!

