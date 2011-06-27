Used 2004 Honda Insight Hatchback Consumer Reviews

LONG-Term Honda Insight Woody Smith , 12/31/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Mine is a 2000 Insight purchased in March, 2000. It now has 116,000 miles on the odometer and has been absolutely trouble free. I mean, not even as much as a single lightbulb has ever needed replacement. In brief, it is the very best car I have ever owned by a VERY wide margin, and I've owned a few, including a big Mercedes, two BMWs, two Volvos, an Alfa Romeo, and other nice cars. It's a spectacular long-distance cruiser -- I once went over 800 miles actually nonstop, and only stopped then because I had to pee -- I still had gasoline left in the 10.6 gal tank. It's quiet and comfy and is the only car I've ever owned where I don't need the seat all the way back. I absolutely LOVE it! Report Abuse

2004 Insight review. Gordon Shepherd , 06/08/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful For economy, the only car I feel could beat the Insight would be an electric car recharged with solar panels. Its aerodynamics makes it almost uneffected by wind for safety as well as energy efficiency. Only drawback is that it carries onlt 2 people, but the space is very ample and comfortable for those 2 people. I know I can race any car on the road to the end of our tanks, and win. The place where it wins the nicest is at the pump at every fillup.

ride the countryside Baron , 12/30/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a vehicle worthy of your disposable dollars. I have an automatic and the only disappointing item about this vehicle is that the fuel estimates should be revised with each number going down by 10 (highway/City). Even then it is a great buy. I purchased based on the epa estimates. They were close but not quite right. I would but it again and again. I am funding my 401k catch up contribution with the gas savings that I am receiving. I cant imagine why anyone would pay such ridiculous prices for gas anymore. I guess it was because we didnt have a choice. Now we do.

Hybrids KICK GAS CraigSquirrel , 12/30/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Much more fun than we ever imagined. Quick and fast. Cruises on highway at 70-90 with no problem other than having to occasionaly downshift. Concentrating on milage we get upper 60mpg's. Driving fast low 50's. In city, Washington DC, no option other than drive aggressively we get low 40's. Great city car because nimble and quick. When supersized, dark colored SUV's tend to get aggressive it's a simple matter to leave them in the rear view mirror with a smile. Many people think the car is all electric and most don't know it gets up to 70 mpg and can go 115 mph. Commercial media, the one source most Americans use for news, does a horrible job of informing the public.