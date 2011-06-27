  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Insight
  4. Used 2004 Honda Insight
  5. Used 2004 Honda Insight Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Honda Insight Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Insight
5(87%)4(6%)3(1%)2(3%)1(3%)
4.7
61 reviews
Write a review
See all Insights for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,001 - $4,242
Used Insight for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

LONG-Term Honda Insight

Woody Smith, 12/31/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Mine is a 2000 Insight purchased in March, 2000. It now has 116,000 miles on the odometer and has been absolutely trouble free. I mean, not even as much as a single lightbulb has ever needed replacement. In brief, it is the very best car I have ever owned by a VERY wide margin, and I've owned a few, including a big Mercedes, two BMWs, two Volvos, an Alfa Romeo, and other nice cars. It's a spectacular long-distance cruiser -- I once went over 800 miles actually nonstop, and only stopped then because I had to pee -- I still had gasoline left in the 10.6 gal tank. It's quiet and comfy and is the only car I've ever owned where I don't need the seat all the way back. I absolutely LOVE it!

Report Abuse

2004 Insight review.

Gordon Shepherd, 06/08/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

For economy, the only car I feel could beat the Insight would be an electric car recharged with solar panels. Its aerodynamics makes it almost uneffected by wind for safety as well as energy efficiency. Only drawback is that it carries onlt 2 people, but the space is very ample and comfortable for those 2 people. I know I can race any car on the road to the end of our tanks, and win. The place where it wins the nicest is at the pump at every fillup.

Report Abuse

ride the countryside

Baron, 12/30/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a vehicle worthy of your disposable dollars. I have an automatic and the only disappointing item about this vehicle is that the fuel estimates should be revised with each number going down by 10 (highway/City). Even then it is a great buy. I purchased based on the epa estimates. They were close but not quite right. I would but it again and again. I am funding my 401k catch up contribution with the gas savings that I am receiving. I cant imagine why anyone would pay such ridiculous prices for gas anymore. I guess it was because we didnt have a choice. Now we do.

Report Abuse

Hybrids KICK GAS

CraigSquirrel, 12/30/2004
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Much more fun than we ever imagined. Quick and fast. Cruises on highway at 70-90 with no problem other than having to occasionaly downshift. Concentrating on milage we get upper 60mpg's. Driving fast low 50's. In city, Washington DC, no option other than drive aggressively we get low 40's. Great city car because nimble and quick. When supersized, dark colored SUV's tend to get aggressive it's a simple matter to leave them in the rear view mirror with a smile. Many people think the car is all electric and most don't know it gets up to 70 mpg and can go 115 mph. Commercial media, the one source most Americans use for news, does a horrible job of informing the public.

Report Abuse

Sports Car

demanding driver, 10/07/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This tiny car draws comments everywhere. I have found it responsive and reliable, reasonably comfortable, and large enough to go camping with, but it won't carry a boat or bike. You have to learn to drive it carefully to get the best gas mileage. Push it too hard too long and the mileage goes down. But it will go fast and far with no complaints. Have taken it to Maine from the Midwest, have taken a passenger on a trip, have gone ten thousand four hundred fift three miles since I bought it 3 months ago. Frankly, I love it. Wish it had cruise control, but it has everything else I need.

Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Insights for sale

Related Used 2004 Honda Insight Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles