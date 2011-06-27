Used 2018 Honda HR-V SUV Consumer Reviews
Great SUV/ Crossover
Quite happy with the HRV LX 2wd. Good price, handles well and very comfy quiet ride. Just had a massive snow storm and the 2wd was totally fine in the thick snow. I had to be more careful and drive much slower than normal but didn’t miss 4wd at all.
HR-V = High Rated-Vehicle
My new HR-V is my fourth Honda, but my first 4-door, my first SUV. I could not be more happy with my choice. I am so impressed with the spacious interior and reconfigurable cargo areas, as well as the luxurious finishes and high-end technology standard on this model. And, with the CVT and ECON mode, I regularly realize average fuel efficiency that exceeds the posted 29/34. Marketed as a “compact” utility vehicle, the HR-V is the perfect transition vehicle, after driving civics for 25 years!
Vibration in front passenger seat while idling
We really like pretty much everything about the car, including the magic seats, fuel economy, and easy to drive. A huge issue that the dealer is unable to solve is the extremely annoying vibration in the front passenger seat while the car is running and parked. The dealership folks said it's something that we have to learn to live with and is an issue in the HRV. I believe that Honda should provide a recall repair for this aggravating seat vibration.
Better than expected!
Don't bother reading the "Expert Reviews" floating all over the Internet. Go test drive the HRV. If you like it, buy it. In fact, if you like the HRV, you will soon love it. The car will grow on you within a couple days, and soon become your new best friend. The engine is built in Japan, and has among the best long term reliability of any on earth. If you live in north country, get the All Wheel Drive (AWD). It gives awesome control in ice and snow. We have an 18 year old Honda with AWD, and its reliability is the #1 reason we choose Honda again. To add, our HRV gets 29-30 mpg in city driving. Pretty awesome.
2018 HRV Happy With My Purchase But .........
I have had this car for a little over 1 year. Miles at 17, 700 what I do not like is the noise: buzzing rumble ( not sure how to describe ) it makes between 25 mph and 40 mph especially on going up a incline or hill. To me its still a new car and the noise is disturbing. I asked at inspection and dealer said nothing wrong ????? I find that hard to believe. Anyone else have the problem. The noise is not going away. My last Honda made no noises. It was a 2012 CRV. Before that a Corolla no noises from it either. I am going to insist they come with me so they can hear it. I can not imagine its supposed to do this. With all this being said I do like the car. I want to get the noise to disappear. It’s been. 2 years and I am still happy but car still make a noise while driving 20-35 mph especially during colder months going up a hill. I do let cat warm up. I guess it’s just gonna be this way. I have never test driven another one to compare. I have mentioned this at both inspections but dealer said they could not hear noise ? Could have a little more power going up hills. A tad more leg room in front. I still like it.
