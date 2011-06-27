Used 2012 Honda CR-Z Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I love it dano_seattle , 04/25/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I saw a couple of these running around town, but never really stopped to look. I began calculating gas costs of my 1997 gas eater and decided it was time to look around. I looked at all kinds of different models, hybrids, new, used, etc. I finally settled on the CR-Z as my first choice for test drive and once I drove it, that was it. If I wasn't convinced before I was then. Sleek, sharp, and comfortable all around would be the best way to describe. I completely agree with the other reviewers as well. Report Abuse

Fun to Drive and Economical. lw3 , 02/29/2012 25 of 29 people found this review helpful I'm not a typical Hybrid buyer and this wasn't a car I was even considering until I saw it on the showroom floor. I took a test drive almost on a lark. But then a funny thing happened, I fell in love with this car. It feels like a sports car, and yet it get's great gas mileage and looks great. The design team looked at Mini's, VW Scirocco's and Lotus. I would say they relied on the Lotus most of all. Yes , there's no back seat, but have you ever sat in a Mini backseat or a VW? I actually feel the cargo room is a better way to go.

I love getting in my car each morning! kristen21 , 12/03/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I love this car! I bought it because I wanted a fuel efficient car that was also fun to drive. This car is definitely fun to drive and I love getting into it each morning. I've owned my CR-z for about 6 months now. This car is really comfortable-- I love that the seats hug you. I also like all the bells and whistles like blue tooth phone connection, radio adjustment from the steering wheel, and a USB port to hook up my ipod. I had to rent a Chevy Malibu and every time I got in the car I missed my CR-z. I hated the way the Malibu handled and I didn't like its responsiveness. I love this car and would definitely recommend it.

Great ride, performance and fuel economy drewmn , 04/04/2012 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I'm not a treehugger. This car caught me with it's design and road feel. The performance is available to you, and as a bonus you get some pretty amazing gas savings. I've been averaging between 43-48mpg on the highway. Everything about this car is tailored to the driver and you really feel that this is your vehicle, not the passengers. It's quick to accelerate, handles great around corners, and is a fun car. The rear of the car has plenty of storage space unless of course you have a Great Dane. Plenty of leg room, great sound system, and exceptional quality really add value to this vehicle. Not to mention it takes up so little space in the garage.