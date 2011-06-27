Used 2016 Honda CR-V Features & Specs

Touring 4dr SUV AWD 2.4L 4cyl CVT

EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $27,295 (Most Popular) Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $33,395 EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $25,995 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $25,045 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $29,745 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $23,745 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $25,845 EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $28,445 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $31,245 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $24,545 Touring 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $32,095 EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) - $29,945