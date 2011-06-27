  1. Home
Used 2016 Honda CR-V Features & Specs

Overview
EX-L AWD
$27,295
Touring AWD
$33,395
EX FWD
$25,995
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272729
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg25/31 mpg26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.5/474.3 mi.382.5/474.3 mi.397.8/504.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.15.3 gal.15.3 gal.
Combined MPG272729
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6400 rpm185 hp @ 6400 rpm185 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.37.5 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesnoyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
pre-collision safety systemnoyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
328 watts stereo outputnoyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
separate rear audionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
adaptive cruise controlnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70.9 cu.ft.70.9 cu.ft.70.9 cu.ft.
Length179.4 in.179.4 in.179.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight3552 lbs.3624 lbs.3437 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.2 cu.ft.37.2 cu.ft.37.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.6.7 in.6.3 in.
Height65.1 in.65.1 in.64.7 in.
EPA interior volume138.7 cu.ft.138.7 cu.ft.138.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width71.6 in.71.6 in.71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Mountain Air Metallic
  • Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Copper Sunset Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
225/65R T tiresyesnoyes
P225/60R H tiresnoyesno
18 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
