Used 2018 Honda Clarity Electric Consumer Reviews

Perfect car if it meets your driving profile Mark Pope , 06/05/2018 Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I finally had it with my BMW(Break My Wallet) and went shopping for a Honda Ridgeline back in December 2017. Honda dropped the least and drive off fee at that time. I've had 5 Accords and a Pilot and think very highly of the brand. I live in Sacramento. I reviewed my driving patterns on Google and found that I drove to North Dakota once, Chico and San Francisco several times. All other driving in the last five years was local and under 70 miles a day. I called all the dealerships in the area to test drive one and found several in Lodi(60 miles away). I was sold after the test drive because of my trust in Honda, familiarity with Accords, and the torque from 0mph or at 80mph. I had to wait for two hours after completing the lease agreement for the Clarity to charge on a 110V line at the dealership! I had range anxiety all the way home, esp. as traffic slowed in Sacramento. CA gave me a check for $2500, my utility company gave me a $700 L2 charger and a discount rate of .07 kw/h if I charge between midnight and 6am. Because I am a moderate driver and don't use the electric heat warmers, a full charge shows 110 mile range. I can drive to the gym, work, lunch, home to pick up my wife, and go downtown for dinner and still not use 70 miles of range. It's difficult in Sac to go 100 miles. When we need to go to SF/Chico/Humboldt/Tahoe we take my wife's Lexus. My kw/h usage is $0.85 for the first hour after midnight. Considering how much I am saving not buying gas or paying repair shop bills this car will reduce the cost of that future Ridgeline. My decision to lease this car and postpone a purchase has nothing to do with the environmentally friendly green movement. I was indifferent to the electric drive train but after two months of driving I will have a difficult time returning to combustion engine. If the battery tech improves and Honda swaps out the battery at the end of the lease I will seriously consider keeping it. But I would really like a small truck that is electric. So our kids are gone, my wife has a long range vehicle, and I cannot exceed 89 miles in daily driving. This compliance car is perfect for me, not my neighbors or co-workers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

More than especially Quan Le , 12/02/2018 Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought a second Honda Clarity glug in, the weather in California is good for the battery. We enjoyed the most when rides someone Home, 2 weeks no gasoline cost Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Honda Clarity EV - shows a still uncertain path TomSAN , 10/08/2018 Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful We leased this car (it is available ONLY as a lease in CA and OR with no option to buy). With 14,000 miles on it over 28 months months, I can say this with certainty: I will not rue the day my lease ends! The car is quite substantial and if its 89-mile range works for you, as it does for us, you get a whole lot of car for the price. In our case, with all our various benefits factored in, it was quite affordable. But Honda needs do a lot - a WHOLE lot - before it has a competitive car. Sheesh. What can I say? Why would anyone want to make the simple act of shifting gears a mental exercise WHILE AT THE SAME TIME destroying the utility of the central column. Uh, better ask Honda this question. But myriad other questions exist with how they ended up with certain parts/ways/manners/looks of the car that make me wonder how Honda decided that this car stood for the Honda name. And I have had a lifetime of Hondas. Yes, it runs well. But the other parts of the driver's experience are just plain lacking. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great new car Wally Thek , 08/17/2018 Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful We recently bought the new Honda clarity plug-in hybrid. One day after purchasing the vehicle we embarked on a 3000 mile road trip. The car performed beautifully. With the charged battery we were able to get about 330 miles, using only 6 gallons of gas. Handled beautifully on highway, ample acceleration, comfortable ride. This car is a little bigger than the Accord. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse