Used 2018 Honda Clarity Electric Consumer Reviews
Perfect car if it meets your driving profile
I finally had it with my BMW(Break My Wallet) and went shopping for a Honda Ridgeline back in December 2017. Honda dropped the least and drive off fee at that time. I've had 5 Accords and a Pilot and think very highly of the brand. I live in Sacramento. I reviewed my driving patterns on Google and found that I drove to North Dakota once, Chico and San Francisco several times. All other driving in the last five years was local and under 70 miles a day. I called all the dealerships in the area to test drive one and found several in Lodi(60 miles away). I was sold after the test drive because of my trust in Honda, familiarity with Accords, and the torque from 0mph or at 80mph. I had to wait for two hours after completing the lease agreement for the Clarity to charge on a 110V line at the dealership! I had range anxiety all the way home, esp. as traffic slowed in Sacramento. CA gave me a check for $2500, my utility company gave me a $700 L2 charger and a discount rate of .07 kw/h if I charge between midnight and 6am. Because I am a moderate driver and don't use the electric heat warmers, a full charge shows 110 mile range. I can drive to the gym, work, lunch, home to pick up my wife, and go downtown for dinner and still not use 70 miles of range. It's difficult in Sac to go 100 miles. When we need to go to SF/Chico/Humboldt/Tahoe we take my wife's Lexus. My kw/h usage is $0.85 for the first hour after midnight. Considering how much I am saving not buying gas or paying repair shop bills this car will reduce the cost of that future Ridgeline. My decision to lease this car and postpone a purchase has nothing to do with the environmentally friendly green movement. I was indifferent to the electric drive train but after two months of driving I will have a difficult time returning to combustion engine. If the battery tech improves and Honda swaps out the battery at the end of the lease I will seriously consider keeping it. But I would really like a small truck that is electric. So our kids are gone, my wife has a long range vehicle, and I cannot exceed 89 miles in daily driving. This compliance car is perfect for me, not my neighbors or co-workers.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
More than especially
I bought a second Honda Clarity glug in, the weather in California is good for the battery. We enjoyed the most when rides someone Home, 2 weeks no gasoline cost
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Honda Clarity EV - shows a still uncertain path
We leased this car (it is available ONLY as a lease in CA and OR with no option to buy). With 14,000 miles on it over 28 months months, I can say this with certainty: I will not rue the day my lease ends! The car is quite substantial and if its 89-mile range works for you, as it does for us, you get a whole lot of car for the price. In our case, with all our various benefits factored in, it was quite affordable. But Honda needs do a lot - a WHOLE lot - before it has a competitive car. Sheesh. What can I say? Why would anyone want to make the simple act of shifting gears a mental exercise WHILE AT THE SAME TIME destroying the utility of the central column. Uh, better ask Honda this question. But myriad other questions exist with how they ended up with certain parts/ways/manners/looks of the car that make me wonder how Honda decided that this car stood for the Honda name. And I have had a lifetime of Hondas. Yes, it runs well. But the other parts of the driver's experience are just plain lacking.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great new car
We recently bought the new Honda clarity plug-in hybrid. One day after purchasing the vehicle we embarked on a 3000 mile road trip. The car performed beautifully. With the charged battery we were able to get about 330 miles, using only 6 gallons of gas. Handled beautifully on highway, ample acceleration, comfortable ride. This car is a little bigger than the Accord.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
It's a brick in the snow!
First, I enjoy the clarity for the most part... As others have said, and I agree that the combustion engine gets very loud! It is a really comfortable ride. I do get about 50 per charge. The seats are comfortable. The led headlights are pretty lame... The difference between low and high is very small. I had to adjust the lights higher to get anything that is drive able at night. Last week we had a snow storm, 5.5 inches when done. At the time of a test drive in the snow, there was maybe 2.5 inches on the ground. My son and I went to a large unplowed parking lot. Cannot drive this car more than 9 miles per hour! Steering is only straight! Braking at this speed is a 40 foot slide... I bought a set of snow tires and praying for a miracle!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Clarity
Related Used 2018 Honda Clarity Electric info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner