2019 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

Can't beat a Civic CPinCMH , 01/16/2019 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 48 of 49 people found this review helpful The EX is packed with features. I was pleasantly surprised with all the features in the Civic EX. Heated seated, lane assistance, turning head light and of course all your typical technology stuff, Apple Car Play, touch screen etc. It's typical nice Honda layout with controls. It drives nice. Fairly comfortable for this size of car. Sporty looking. Overall very please with the purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Pretty Good! Jason C , 04/04/2019 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Just know going into buying the sport model that if you want any get up and go on the freeway you will have to get one of the turbocharged engines. The 2.0 liter engine I think is the most reliable but does suffer from inferior horsepower and "okay" fuel economy. Apart from that I LOVE everything else about the car. The transmission is so slick and the VOLUME KNOB is thankfully back where it belongs. Overall a great car for just about anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Traded Our Mercedes C300 Steve , 02/17/2019 EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Very surprised at the performance of our 2019 Civic Sedan. It performs as good or better than our 2015 C300. The CVT and the extra power from the turbo makes it accelerate as well as the Mercedes, but smoother. This is simply a great car. It's a gas to drive and the infotainment package is really good. I may have to rethink my preference for a stick. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The perfect everyday ride Thomas , 01/20/2019 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 63 of 69 people found this review helpful I have owned a mix of Accords and Civics over the past 20 years as my daily drivers (my wife has had Toyota, Mazda and Subaru, so I know those as well) and I think that this is the best all around car I have owned. It is vastly superior to my 2011 Civic in all ways except the entertainment system (still a bit confusing and no CD) and rear visibility. The hatchback configuration allows this to operate like a mini SUV (without the off road), but the handling and acceleration is top notch. The small size makes it a great car to commute into the city, but it is also fun for weekend trips to the mountains. Great mileage, looks good in black (to hide those ugly fake "air grills") and very reasonably prices. Honda cars are very reliable, so this one really falls into the sweet spot of price, performance, utility and reliability. Please not my ratings are relative to the car category/price. I know a BMW would have far better acceleration, handling, etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value