2019 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews
Can't beat a Civic
The EX is packed with features. I was pleasantly surprised with all the features in the Civic EX. Heated seated, lane assistance, turning head light and of course all your typical technology stuff, Apple Car Play, touch screen etc. It's typical nice Honda layout with controls. It drives nice. Fairly comfortable for this size of car. Sporty looking. Overall very please with the purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Pretty Good!
Just know going into buying the sport model that if you want any get up and go on the freeway you will have to get one of the turbocharged engines. The 2.0 liter engine I think is the most reliable but does suffer from inferior horsepower and "okay" fuel economy. Apart from that I LOVE everything else about the car. The transmission is so slick and the VOLUME KNOB is thankfully back where it belongs. Overall a great car for just about anyone.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Traded Our Mercedes C300
Very surprised at the performance of our 2019 Civic Sedan. It performs as good or better than our 2015 C300. The CVT and the extra power from the turbo makes it accelerate as well as the Mercedes, but smoother. This is simply a great car. It's a gas to drive and the infotainment package is really good. I may have to rethink my preference for a stick.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The perfect everyday ride
I have owned a mix of Accords and Civics over the past 20 years as my daily drivers (my wife has had Toyota, Mazda and Subaru, so I know those as well) and I think that this is the best all around car I have owned. It is vastly superior to my 2011 Civic in all ways except the entertainment system (still a bit confusing and no CD) and rear visibility. The hatchback configuration allows this to operate like a mini SUV (without the off road), but the handling and acceleration is top notch. The small size makes it a great car to commute into the city, but it is also fun for weekend trips to the mountains. Great mileage, looks good in black (to hide those ugly fake "air grills") and very reasonably prices. Honda cars are very reliable, so this one really falls into the sweet spot of price, performance, utility and reliability. Please not my ratings are relative to the car category/price. I know a BMW would have far better acceleration, handling, etc.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing Compact Vehicle!
I am stunned at how much Honda jammed into this compact car! It doesn't ride, feel, handle or sound like a small car. There is plenty of room in the seats and I am a big fella. The cargo area is enormous. The technology has improved to such an extent that this vehicle feels and rides like a mid-size car. Simply amazed. Go Honda!
- Performance
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related 2019 Honda Civic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2005
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2008
- Used Honda Civic 2004
- Used Kia Sportage 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2015
- Used Subaru WRX 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 BMW 5 Series
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- Kia Niro 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Suburban
- 2019 Acura TLX
- 2019 Flex
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic
Research Similar Vehicles
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Audi A3
- 2020 G80
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 ILX
- 2020 Ghibli