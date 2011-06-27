Used 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Honda's Winner tony j , 04/11/2016 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 43 of 45 people found this review helpful Great car with euro styling not a typical boring japanese style of the past models, fun to drive, relatively quiet inside, lots of features even on base LX model. Handsfree blutooth phone connection works well with most phones including older generation LG G2, even budget Blu phones. I like the smaller screen on the LX model and has everything I would need and is easy to navigate plus it has good 'ole dials for selection and volume control which is what I prefer instead of ackward touch screen volume control on upper models. I am 6'2" and there is plenty of leg room in front and in back seats. Very good size trunk also. Acceleration is more than plenty with one or two people on board, with four adults however you can feel a slowdown. Blind spot visibility may take a week or so of getting used to due to sloping rear coupe type shape especially if you are coming from more boxy sedan designs. My MPG is roughly around 29mpg but I drive over 90% city and like zippier acceleration more often than not. With Econ mode turned on I tested and was getting 33-34mpg in city which is pretty good. On freeway it can easily do 40-43mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wow !! kris turner , 01/05/2017 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 49 of 52 people found this review helpful I have a 2007 Honda Civic. I researched the 2017 Hatchback before purchase. I've had it for a few days and love it! It feels solid and surprisingly the acceleration has pep! I'm not computer savvy but have been able to navigate the computer controls and settings with ease. I got the EX model. Just don't get suckered in at the dealer! Read Edmunds advice on B.S. Fees at the dealer and other new car buying advice. Also don't go over 3% of invoice price! If the dealer doesn't want to negotiate go to another one. I'm a female and went in on my own and told them exactly what I would pay and not pay. I was firm and they knew it. I got my new Hatchback with the price I wanted to pay! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love The Ride Howie B. , 04/09/2016 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I have owned the Touring model for one month and use it for a weekly commute of 145 miles each way. I have enjoyed every mile. Great car to own and I have been driving for over 42 years. Owned a lot of different sport and luxury cars over the years and this is a nice combo of both. The Touring model is a few thousand more, but if I would not have purchased the Touring model, I would have always regretted it later. So far averaging 42 miles per gallon (as advertised), with a bit of a heavy foot... fun to take to the mountains (I live an hour west of Lake Tahoe) in Sport mode, but for my commute I use the Econ setting. Highly Recommend. Enjoy...... Performance Report Abuse

The Right Car Mark herte , 12/15/2016 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I've owned many cars and this is not the best, most expensive, biggest, fastest, or sexiest, but it is the most "right". While I'd say nothing about it is perfect, virtually everything is good to great. Truly exemplifies the whole being greater than the sum of the parts. The best features are the outstanding economy (best mileage to date was a pure highway trip that averaged over 52 mpg by driving a little under the 70 mph speed limit) with surprising performance when you need/want it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse