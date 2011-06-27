Used 2014 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

SIfy Fun 370zsifi , 07/04/2014 Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The lines on the car, to my eye, are well thought out and handsome. Although I have not put allot of miles on it yet, it is immediately apparent it is screwed together well. Just feels like a solid car. In the end if you are looking for a daily driver that is economical to purchase and own, one that is safe, that has got enough, "sport" to put a smile on your face, So far, for me, the SI nails it." Report Abuse

Probably not the target SI buyer! rjgcyder , 12/02/2014 Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My wife bought a new CRX in 1989. When kids arrived in 1993 we part exchanged it for a more sensible car - much to her disappointment. The kids are now in college, so we looked around for a fun car, principally for my wife to commute, but also for the kids to use when the others are taken. Everyone wanted a manual transmission, so that limited the choice. We tried the GTI, BRZ, Mini Cooper and Mazda 3. My choice was the BRZ, but was overridden on the grounds of practicality. In the end my wife chose the SI as she found it the most fun to drive - once you have had a screaming Honda 4, nothing else quite has the buzz... 42 months / 35k miles after purchase - Nothing has gone wrong, and the interior / exterior show little, or no signs of age. A quality product. 60 months on.....little to report other than at 42k it required four new tires. Other than that, comments made at 42 months still apply. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Lots of bang for your buck dpollaro , 09/25/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful '14 Honda Civic Si Sedan. I needed the practicality that the sedan offered, & to be honest I like the way it looks better than the coupe. So far I've put about 1K miles on the car. Honda's manual gearbox is amazingly smooth and easy to drive. Engaging without being a pain. The car is quick for what it is: a four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The exhaust note puts a smile on my face every time I get behind the wheel, & acceleration on the Si allows for overtaking slower drivers with ease. The build quality of the car is fantastic both inside & outside. The ride quality is pretty good, bumps can be a little jarring but its not built for touring. Overall I am quite pleased with the car! Report Abuse

2014 Civic Si Lrxst , 07/23/2019 Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My best used car advice is to buy a 5-year-old Honda with under 50,000 miles. This is the third time I've used this formula, and I've yet to be disappointed. This is a solid all-around car. It doesn't do anything poorly, and is above par in many respects. A big plus in my opinion is the naturally aspirated engine, as I'm just not a fan of turbos, which you can get in the 2017+ Si models. As of 2019, this older platform is still being produced as the Acura ILX. The 2014 Si comes standard with 18" wheels. They are prone to damage. I don't embrace the big-wheel obsession that everyone seems to have, so I downsized to 16" and found the car rides much smoother. On the up-side, this car relies on the ABS system to determine if a tire is low, so no annoying TPMS sensors need to be installed inside of the rims. So far I love this car, and my friends who have driven it love it too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse