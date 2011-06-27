Used 2010 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car mrm , 04/03/2016 LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Update: I still have this car and it now has over 210k miles on it and runs great. the reliability of this car has been amazing. I purchased this car new in 2010. I have almost 190,000 miles on it and have had to put no problems with it whatsoever. I drive it for work so I put a lot of miles on it. No major repairs (other than an $400 oil pan after Walmart's service technicians ruined my oil pan after an oil change). Now, I take the car to repair facilities that I trust and I have not had any more repairs. The only thing that I do faithfully is keep up with regular maintenance such as oil changes, tire replacements, brakes and batteries (have had to put two batteries in it). I took the car on a 7-hour (14 hour round trip) road trip with 180,000 miles and no problems at all. It is very reliable. Safety Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Value lizdriver123 , 12/09/2011 25 of 26 people found this review helpful OK. so do I like my Civic, and it is a great car for the value (but there are a couple issues). Had it for a year, 16,000 miles, yet to have a break down or major repair. Tune up here and there, and that's it. Great for city and highway driving, great gas mileage. Pretty comfortable. I am short and small, but my dad who is 6'2" can fit in the drivers seat and passengers seat comfortably for long trips. The but: winter driving. Even with top notch snow tires (and yes, for the record I am a capable driver in the snow), I had one or two close calls and am now looking for an AWD vehicle. This car is not even slightly equipped for the snow. Report Abuse

Decent Car dendo1 , 05/30/2013 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful I've owned for 13 months; have driven it 23,000 miles. Gas mileage is awesome, usually 35-37. Visibility is pretty good. Stereo sounds like a more expensive car. I like the funky dash also. The car rides fairly well for a small car but you do feel some bumps. Is very light, which isn't so good in the snow or on windy days. Build quality isn't bad overall. My biggest gripe is that Honda apparently leaves out desirable features to keep costs down. My car has only two cup holders and I can't adjust the intermittent wipers. It appears to be a good choice, but the competition probably gives you more features at a lower price. UPDATE: Three years after my original review, I'm still enjoying this car. Probably hitting the 100k milestone later this week and no major problems at all. The only money I've put in this car aside from maintenance was for repairs from hitting two separate deer, which the car stood up to great in both collisions. It also slid off an icy road and was retrieved with no damage back in 2014. It also went through what I would call a fairly intense hailstorm with no damage. It's been a pretty sturdy car over the last four plus years. One glaring exception - the finish on the factory hubcaps is awful. If I do keep the car (discussed below) I'll be getting new ones. All that said, I'm seriously considering trading, as I have found this car to not be comfortable on the highway or on long trips. The seats start to kill my back after about two hours, and the car is extremely bumpy and loud on the highway...and you better hope it's not a windy day or you'll be blown in and out of your lane the whole trip. A mechanic once used the phrase "rides like a covered wagon" when discussing a previous car of theirs, and I think this probably fits here also. In addition, the car is powerful enough on flat land, but it is lacking on mountainous drives, which I often find myself taking. The gas mileage is still great in normal driving, but once again, in the mountains the car struggles with that, and the high revs drop the mpgs to about 33-34. These days, many modern midsize sedans do better than that while delivering more comfort and power. Summary: My experience with this car has been overwhelmingly positive. It's been the most reliable car I've ever owned, has held its own in minor traffic incidents, and is very economical in typical driving. If you drive a lot, though, you may find that it beats you up too much and might find a more modern, economical mid size to be a better bet. This is a better city/suburban runaround than a long distance cruiser. And yes, the non-adjustable intermittent wipers still aggravate me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's been a good car so far... ratphink , 01/20/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought the civic last summer and its been pretty good so far. She had a body noise that I was told was a problem with the 2010 civics but the dealer took care of it. It still shows up when the road is especially bumpy but its ok. Milage is great and the car sips gas. Handles great and because I am average height, there's plenty of room for me and friends. It really is fun to drive and I love the reliability. I also notice that people arent dinging my doors cuz the car is slimmer than my Camry yet has the same room inside as my old car(98 camry). So far, overall, I would buy another. Report Abuse