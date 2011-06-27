Used 2010 Honda Civic Hybrid Consumer Reviews
2010 Hybrid is a risk to buy
More or less our 2010 Civic Hybrid was not the best choice. It is all pretty good and as I expected for a Honda except the hybrid battery. Here you have a car that gets 38-42 miles per gallon which is fine and we are happy with it. But at 40k miles the hybrid battery needed replacement. The battery is covered for 100k miles so they replaced it but the coverage is not extended as a new battery but just covered for the additional 60k miles! So we have a car that gets mileage that is only a hair better, if that, than the new non-hybrids and the battery is not dependable. So lurking in the future is perhaps the need to pay $4k or better for a new battery. Best to pick another hybrid.
Decent buy
decent car but does drop mpg by about 10 in the colder months of the year. summer months i get about 43mpg city driving, winter it goes to about 32-33mpg. canadian honda dealerships are apparently no longer selling hybrids because of this
Don't Buy
I've had my hybrid for 4 years. It gets about 26 mpg in the city and 32 highway. It is even worse in winter I had to replace the battery after just over two years and 27,000 miles. I'm at 49,000 now and it feels like I need to do it again. The tire gauge is constantly going on even though the tires have full pressure. I recently bought new tires and they said that the gauge inside the tire was broken but a month later the tire light was going on again even with full pressure. I wanted to keep this car for ten years but don't look forward to having to buy a new battery every two years or so. I had better mileage on my gas Civic.
Do not buy!
Do not buy this car. Honda does not stand behind their products. The car will not get the mileage that is quoted at all. Previous years' models have an error with the controller arms that destroys the tires. You are better off buying a prius.
Issues with civic design
Have had our Civic Hybrid about a year. The ignition key is way too large. It is awkward to carry in my pants pocket. It is also very expensive to replace/duplicate. Emergency brake handle poorly positioned. It is right were the driver may rest his/her knee against the center console. Dash instrument layout seems silly.
