Used 2004 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

This car is a tank. Rachel Day , 12/23/2017 LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is the most reliable little car! I love my Honda Civic--granted it isn't the quietest ride and definitely has to gather itself before accelerating on the freeway on ramp, BUT I've had this car for many years and now at a little over 150K miles it still is the most reliable car I've owned! Just have to check the oil every 1500 miles and it's good to keep on going. They just don't make them like this one anymore! If you need a basic, simple car this is a great choice!

Tough Act to Beat! cidarcca , 12/29/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I spent several months researching all cars in this class and chose the 2004 model even though 2003's are cheaper. It's got great reliability, resale value, and exceptional build quality. Also, it's got comfy seats and a real smooth engine/transmission combo. The 2004 EX model upgrades make it more distinctive (new alloys, front/rear lights & bumpers, antilock brakes, stereo & sound insullation, driver's seat adjustment, new center console) plus the new Magnesium color looks great! The power moonroof eats up a lot of headroom but I'm 6-1" and can still fit but it's a little snug - thank goodness the driver's seat adjusts up and down!

all the car you need commutative , 09/25/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I managed to score a decent used one of these with 80k miles and drove it cross country last summer; I have been enjoying it ever since. Yes, the interior is rather basic, and it's a little buzzy at highway speeds... but in every other respect, a really solid car and great value. Nimble handling, slick shifter, quite peppy with the manual transmission and VTEC engine, reasonable stereo. Also consistently gets 35-40 mpg. Hard to go wrong!

My 04 Civic is a dream em7rulez , 07/10/2014 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I remember when I wanted this car it was all i could think about. Owning a 1992 Camaro prior to this car made me appreciate the value this car offers. The civic is a VP and this model does a good job at offering great gas mileage, speed, handling, and overall quality. The previous reviews on this car is exactly right this car is the most efficient coupe you can buy today period. You can mod it to make it even better than what it is. I drive to work and I only have to fill up at least every other week and a half. I can go two weeks and 3 days without filling this car up. I purchased this car used at 65,000 miles and i have 86,000 miles and i plan to never get rid of this car.