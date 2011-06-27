Used 1999 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Civic LX best engineered car I have ever seen.
I was a mechanic previously. I bought a 1999 Civic new when I worked as a process server in Boston MA. I drove 200 mi per day for the first year. I got in a total accident with 2,400 miles on the car and the insurance wouldn't replace it. They paid more than new car price fixing it. I kept it. It now has 230k mi. Not only have I never had problems with it, as a mechanic I do my own maintenance. It is the easiest car I have ever worked on. Front brakes take me 15 minutes. The only work that was at all difficult for me was timing belt (the crank pulley bolt is hard to get loose.) With 230k miles I still only have to change oil (synthetic every 5 to 8k miles) never need to add oil!
I Love Everything About This Car
It was my very first car in high school and it has been in the family since my dad bought it brand new. This car was probably the best car I have ever owned! The vehicle is so reliable that you have to try really hard to destroy these things. The seats are so plush and so comfortable, if I ever buy a car with cloth seating, it would be that car! The gas mileage is also quite impressive on these cars. Why I ever got rid of it, I will never know.
excellent car
Honda is an amazing automobile. I will only buy Honda vehicles. I have owned and had American made cars and none outperformed Honda. I used to be a Nissan mechanic and always said a car is a car and as long as you give regular maintenance the car will perform like any other. I was wrong! After owning 10 american and foreign made cars and trucks and bought my 11th car (Honda Civic) I knew I had a great car. After driving almost seven years I can say besides normal wear and tear like brakes, oil change, coolant, timing belt, wiper blades, tires, etc... I have never had any other problems except for 02 sensor.
Best Vehicle Ever Owned
I picked my car coming off the car trailer at my dealership and I knew this car was for me. After 247K+ , this car has gotten me everywhere I have asked it to and back. Replacing normal wear & tear parts has kept me happy.
Long time used civic owner
I have owned Honda Civics for 13 years. My first one was a 1990 and now I have the 1999, which I have owned for 8 years. It is a Civic LX automatic. Green. The mileage I had on it when I got it was 70,000. Now there are 150,000. I have spent more money on repairs for this car than the 6,500 it cost to purchase it. I am angry at the car for this purpose. At least three times something caused me to break down in the middle of the road. I have treated it well and it has not been reliable. I would love to sell it just because of the frustrations I have had over the years.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 1999 Honda Civic Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner