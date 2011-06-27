  1. Home
Used 1997 Honda Civic DX Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight2271 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl
  • Flint Gray Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Roma Red
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Matador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Orange Red Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • New Deep Red
  • Woodland Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Cyclone Blue Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Super Blue Marine Pearl Metallic
