Used 1996 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Bad Quality
In 2nd month, window got stuck after paying toll on NJ Turnpike, had to drive the next 90 miles in freezing cold with wide open window. Afterwards, there was a big wind noise on the driver side window. The hatchback rattled all the time. Everytime the car went in for an oil change, I had service guy check it out. Every time he claimed it was fixed. It came back again. The AC broke down in the first summer. With skinny tires, the car changed lanes on its own whenever there's strong cross wind. Little power. Dealer ate the new car survey. Sold it after 3 years. Would never buy another Civic.
Good reliable car
I have the midori green hatchback dx model. The car isn't fast by any means but it's really reliable. I like the storage capacity of the hatchback. It's a simple car and because of that simple maintenance will keep this car running for a very long time.
Great Lil Car
Im in the military, and im a single mother. I got this car during the winter and was surprised as to how well it did on the roads in Italy [im in Pisa]. My daughters car seat actually fits quite well behind me while i drive and i drive comfortably.. [mind u im also 5'6] Its a great lil work car, i get awesome gas mileage [i only put about euro 40 in every two weeks]. This is just an awesome lil car. I do have dash problems, as in the display doesn't work, but all in all, great lil car. And amazing space!
Champion
I'm 66 and this car has been the most cost effective vehicle I've owned including motorcycles and as old as it is now I still consider it a beautiful frog and believe it will last as long as I. Thanks Honda
Very well designed
Never had a single problem in 2 years. Love the utility, reliability and looks. Plenty of room to haul stuff (if you need to). Not sure why so many people feel they need an SUV.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 1996 Honda Civic Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner