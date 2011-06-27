Used 1996 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Bad Quality A bad car , 03/09/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful In 2nd month, window got stuck after paying toll on NJ Turnpike, had to drive the next 90 miles in freezing cold with wide open window. Afterwards, there was a big wind noise on the driver side window. The hatchback rattled all the time. Everytime the car went in for an oil change, I had service guy check it out. Every time he claimed it was fixed. It came back again. The AC broke down in the first summer. With skinny tires, the car changed lanes on its own whenever there's strong cross wind. Little power. Dealer ate the new car survey. Sold it after 3 years. Would never buy another Civic. Report Abuse

Good reliable car bnguy15 , 01/23/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have the midori green hatchback dx model. The car isn't fast by any means but it's really reliable. I like the storage capacity of the hatchback. It's a simple car and because of that simple maintenance will keep this car running for a very long time.

Great Lil Car eb_thatsme , 02/23/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Im in the military, and im a single mother. I got this car during the winter and was surprised as to how well it did on the roads in Italy [im in Pisa]. My daughters car seat actually fits quite well behind me while i drive and i drive comfortably.. [mind u im also 5'6] Its a great lil work car, i get awesome gas mileage [i only put about euro 40 in every two weeks]. This is just an awesome lil car. I do have dash problems, as in the display doesn't work, but all in all, great lil car. And amazing space!

Champion dago travers , 09/07/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I'm 66 and this car has been the most cost effective vehicle I've owned including motorcycles and as old as it is now I still consider it a beautiful frog and believe it will last as long as I. Thanks Honda