  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1996 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Honda Civic Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Civic
Overview
See Civic Inventory
See Civic Inventory
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG313131
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg28/35 mpg28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/416.5 mi.333.2/416.5 mi.333.2/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG313131
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm106 hp @ 6200 rpm106 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.38.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.2 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.164.5 in.175.1 in.
Curb weight2319 lbs.2222 lbs.2319 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.1 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.103.2 in.103.2 in.
Width67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Island Coral Metallic
  • Coral Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Milano Red
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Yellow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Island Coral Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Yellow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Coral Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Red
See Civic InventorySee Civic InventorySee Civic Inventory

Related Used 1996 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles