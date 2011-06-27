  1. Home
Used 1993 Honda Civic VX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG43
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)39/49 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.
Combined MPG43
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.6 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length160.2 in.
Curb weight2094 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Aztec Green Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
