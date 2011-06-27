Used 1991 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

ole' reliable ck45 , 03/07/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Well first off, I bought the car from an old man for $1500, when I was a senior in high school. I looked at and was in excellent condition inside and out, but I checked the odometer and showed 289,000. I was thinking wow this thing is gonna blow up when I drive it. Soon after talking about it I asked for a test drive and honestly it drove and handled just fine. It is a 5 speed and had a 1.5 L with a new alternator and starter. Report Abuse

Rest in peace, Ronda my Honda <3 Yours Truly, Jenna. , 11/14/2015 LX 4dr Sedan 3 of 6 people found this review helpful before you buy this car, be aware that one day, an old man can randomly SMASH into the side of your car, totaling it, and leaving you with nothing but a memory of what used to be.

Will run Forever. Ben Frink , 03/02/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Have had this car for years and it's still in good shape. With only a few major repairs (brakes, exhaust) it hasn't missed a beat and it gets great gas mileage too. Coming on 160k miles now and it looks like I'll be able to keep this for years to come.

Great piece of work. tope , 06/11/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 122k mi and i still dont have any problems with it. i have no problem getting it started ever... in chicago weather on top of it!