Used 1991 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

ole' reliable

ck45, 03/07/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Well first off, I bought the car from an old man for $1500, when I was a senior in high school. I looked at and was in excellent condition inside and out, but I checked the odometer and showed 289,000. I was thinking wow this thing is gonna blow up when I drive it. Soon after talking about it I asked for a test drive and honestly it drove and handled just fine. It is a 5 speed and had a 1.5 L with a new alternator and starter.

Rest in peace, Ronda my Honda <3

Yours Truly, Jenna., 11/14/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

before you buy this car, be aware that one day, an old man can randomly SMASH into the side of your car, totaling it, and leaving you with nothing but a memory of what used to be.

Will run Forever.

Ben Frink, 03/02/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Have had this car for years and it's still in good shape. With only a few major repairs (brakes, exhaust) it hasn't missed a beat and it gets great gas mileage too. Coming on 160k miles now and it looks like I'll be able to keep this for years to come.

Great piece of work.

tope, 06/11/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

122k mi and i still dont have any problems with it. i have no problem getting it started ever... in chicago weather on top of it!

Peppy sedan at 190k miles

Tom Haws, 10/21/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Beloved wife and I have owned our 1991 white Civic "Pegasus" since 1992. Along the way we have had trouble with CV boots, the heater blower and resistor switch, the rear driver side door latch. In the past 4 years we have spent $4000 on repairs to go about 50,000 miles. Not bad. At this point, with 190,000 miles, it isn't 100% reliable, but it is still a zippy little car and very fun to drive. Wish it had a clock and cup holders. We bought a 1996 Accord yesterday to replace it, but we will probably keep it around a while just for old time's sake.

