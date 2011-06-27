2020 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

The best engineered car for the money derelicte78 , 03/08/2020 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful Unbelievable car for the money. Was looking for a 2nd car and had outgrown my Focus ST. Already have an Odyssey so needed a vehicle that I could commute, take 3 kids to their events, and go around town. Considered going Outback or CUV, but kept coming back to the Accord as I value driving dynamics and comfort. A CUV only gives you 50% of that, and for 95% of my life, I don't need AWD and our minivan can handle hauling gear. The amount of care that went I to designing this car is evident. From the huge backseat/trunk, the climate control buttons that light up blue or red depending on which way you turn them, the rearview mirror that's the same shape as the rear window, and well designed center armrest, Honda really nailed the small things well. As far as driving, I miss having a manual transmission, but the 10spd is excellent, doesn't hunt and the engine really pulls and you can use regular gas! I find the cabin really quiet (for the class) on the road and it handles so well. As far as cost to own, it's low maintenance, doesn't have the extra maintenance an AWD system would require and insurance rates for me were on par or lower than other vehicles in it's class and outside that I cross shopped with. I have only 2 knocks and they are minor for me. The sound system is not that great for being a premium one, but it's not horrible. I also kept bumping my right knee into the center console that angles out which is hard plastic. There's a soft padded section under that curve and it took awhile to find a seating position where my knee didn't bump, but it's a slightly lower driving position than I would prefer. Only you can decide whether a car meets your needs or not and so much is subjective (looks, feel, image), but while not popular anymore sedans can meet so many daily needs and this is one of the best. Plus, since they're not selling as well, you can get a killer deal on Accords now! I got close to 20% off msrp on a touring model with only 4 miles on it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2020 Accord Touring Accord2020TX , 06/15/2020 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have only had the vehicle one week and will update this as needed. First off, the car needed an alignment from the time I took delivery. I chalked up the floaty all over the road feeling to not being used to this vehicle. After a day driving of driving I realized that was not the case and dropped by my local dealer. The tech took me on the ride with him and said it was definitely pulling to the right. The solution was an alignment. That solved the problem but on my way home from the dealer I got a "Tire Pressures Low" light in my instrument cluster. I checked all tires with a gauge and they were the same pressure. Contacted the dealer and they advised the tech did nothing with the tires or pressures. They walked me through recalibrating the TPMS. Light went off. The next day the light returned after about 25 minutes of driving. Again, I checked the pressures and there was no issue. I dropped by my local dealer again to have them check the tires for nails, etc. Nothing in the tires so they reset something else in the vehicle. So far the light has stayed off. This is not something I expected to happen to a vehicle with less than 300 miles on the odometer. My next issue is that my key fob did not registered with the vehicle. When I got in the car the driver's seat did not move into it's normal position I have saved. I realized this after a few minutes of driving and I felt like I was sitting further back from the dash than usual. I looked at the door and saw that it was not set to driver 1. None of the driver setting lights on the door were illuminated. The key had been in the car the entire time since it was started so I am not sure why my settings were not remembered upon start-up of the vehicle. Other than these issues the car does have pros: Nice interior No issues w/road noise as others have stated Roomy but the car doesn't drive like it's a big car Smooth ride Adaptive cruise is smoother than the 2017 Accord I had Cons: 10 spd transmission needs a couple of seconds to kick down when attempting to speed up. Plan your lane changes with this in mind. Stereo system could be better. Sounds tinny with lots of different music types. Not a fan of the push button gear selector. Maybe I'll get used to it? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Honda owner since 1977 Joe , 01/14/2020 EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 40 of 43 people found this review helpful Honda owner since 1977 The best EXL I have ever bought. The last two Accords have been six cylinders (not available in 2020 Model). I was originally worried about the four-cylinder 1.5 engine but it is Fast enough for me. It has the zip you need for passing and merging onto interstate highways.Among the better features is you can connect your telephone’s map navigation app To the car’s screen. All in all a gold medal product ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Greatly improved Accord John , 03/12/2020 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I truly enjoy navigation from my phone and 38 mpg over 2100 miles. I have been adjusting to cvt on takeoff and finding sweet spot for cruising interstate. It corners great. Definitely worth upgrade to EX and sometimes would appreciate leather for I am concerned about staining the seats. I hear scotts stain guard would help protect the seats. Looking forward to 1200 mile road trip over Easter break. Happy Hondaring! Report Abuse