  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2016 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Honda Accord LX-S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,875
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,875
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)395.6/584.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,875
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,875
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,875
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,875
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,875
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,875
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,875
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,875
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,875
Length189.5 in.
Curb weight3179 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume109.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,875
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Still Night Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,875
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Accord Inventory

Related Used 2016 Honda Accord LX-S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles