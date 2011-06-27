Used 2016 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

I was in market for AWD SUV, but bought this... Jake McCoy , 01/22/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 74 of 74 people found this review helpful I bought a 2016 Honda Accord LX with CVT for about $20k plus taxes and fees. I added aftermarket leather upholstery (Katzkin) for just over a grand. If you do not care about moonroof, keyless start, lower profile tires, Honda Sensing, or navigation, then you can save thousands by doing this. I know that sounds like a lot of things to go without. However, I sincerely did not want any of those items. Honda designed the LX trim almost perfectly for people like me. One thing I did want was the enhanced stereo of the EX-L. I was planning on putting in an upgraded aftermarket stereo into my LX. However, when I finally got the car, I realized the stock stereo is more than sufficient, and so I am keeping it. I actually fear that a stereo shop would put in a more expensive and more powerful stereo that will sound worse. I have had that happen before with another car. Anyway, for a solid two months, I was in the market for an AWD SUV. I had an extensive spreadsheet and everything. I test drove many SUVs. For the heck of it, I test drove Honda Accords in three trims: LX, EX, and EX-L V6. After that, I decided I did not need an SUV. The ride is smoother than any SUV I drove, which is expected because it is a sedan. However, the ride is also better than the Subaru Legacy. The only thing the Legacy is better at is its AWD system. If you can get over that, then the Accord is a better car. By the way, some reviewers have been complaining that they feel the road too much. That mainly is the consumers' fault. I'll explain. People like the looks of low profile tires. So car makers have been giving it to them. But lower profile tires are automatically a stiffer ride, assuming similar suspensions. Until car makers figure out how to defy the laws of physics, this will always be the case. So, I present another argument in favor of getting the base model LX if you want a smoother ride. The rims are higher profile (smaller rims) than all of the upper trims. For me personally, higher profile tires are an UPGRADE. So, it is a win-win because I get to pay less. Other things... The base model LX has manual nobs (good thing) for the radio and does not have an extra screen for navigation. (The upper models have the touchscreen for volume control, for example.) To me, car navigation is worthless because I much prefer to use the superior Google Maps on my iPhone. The fuel economy is outstanding. It boggles my mind actually. This car gets better mpg than my little 2000 Honda Civic, and I always thought that car had really good mpg. A downside here is that I am now spoiled. It will be difficult for me to go back to an SUV as a main car. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Honda has set the bar high! Matt , 02/25/2016 Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 50 of 50 people found this review helpful I'll keep this short and highlight what I love and what I don't. 1. This car is surprisingly quick, yet capable of 34+ mpg on the highway. I've even seen 35+ if I keep my speed around 65mph 2. Beautiful car. I will freely admit that previous versions of the Accord look like 'grandma' cars. Not this one though. Very, very sharp. I'm not a huge fan of the Acura-looking grill, but it doesn't take anything away from the package. 3. Very comfortable seats, well laid out interior, tons of technology and safety options. Some flaws - the stereo system in the top of the line model should be MUCH better than what it is. Very unimpressed with it thusfar. Just poor sound all around; the sound quality I'd expect in a $20K automobile. I've actually considered replacing all the speakers with aftermarket options. 4. The cylinder deactivation provides a huge boost in gas mileage on the highway, but occasionally have some odd pedal feedback when my foot is lightly on the gas. It also, as expected, makes the car a bit unresponsive - especially on hills. 5. Some of the safety features like lane-departure and collision avoidance are bit on the annoying side. I actually shut off the lane-departure system. Navigation, carplay, etc are all great options, although the dual-screen arrangement seems redundant. Paddle shifters, or a manual mode for the transmission would be a nice plus on the V-6 model. Guess you have to buy an overpriced Acura for that though. 6. The driver's side mirror needs better blind-spot notification - for now, it's a modified view on the side mirror, while the passenger side has a camera. WTH? Just put sensors on both sides? The camera is a nice addition though. Again, probably something to separate the Honda from the Acura.. All things considered, this is a great car. Very quick, agile, and beautiful to look at. The low spot is the stereo and the rather unresponsive engine once cylinder deactivation kicks in. I give it 8.5 stars out of 10. Quick update now that I've owned the car for about 8 months. 1. The rain-sensing feature was not working. The dealer fixed it under warranty. Cable unplugged they said. This is a problem that has been frequently reported on the internet. Overall, I am not impressed with Honda's service when compared to other automakers. 2. Highway MPG has been consistently 34-35. Combined highway/city driving is approx 27MPG. Not bad given this car does have respectable power if you get your foot in it. 3. Stereo is still terrible; if there is an opposite end of immersive sound, that's the sound I hear. This is by far the most disappointing feature of this car and I will most likely choose to move to something else earlier than planned. I'm a music lover and it's a must have for me when sitting in morning/evening traffic. I should have tested this feature more thoroughly before buying, 4. Bluetooth routinely loses connection to my iPhone. So much so that I stopped pairing it. My phone is typically plugged in to the car, so hands-free still works fine. 5. Apple Carplay can be finicky, especially if you're streaming music from Pandora, which I often do. Based on the above, I am lowering my store to an 8 out of a possible 10. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Prior BMW Owner Jeff , 10/03/2015 EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful I moved out of my loaded 2008 BMW 535 into a 2016 Accord EX-L V6 and don't feel like I am missing out. While I could easily buy any luxury vehicle the new Accord sold me on its near luxury at half the price. I have to be careful as I risk feeling smugly superior, something I never did in the beemer. So compared to the 535 the Accord.. Has 22 less horsepower, naturally aspirated...don't miss it and don't miss the 535 turbos. Tracks half as well but that makes is 100% more comfortable. Has 8-way (?) adjustable seats vs 20-way in the 535 so you don't get hugged on tight cornering which was a little disconcerting the first couple of times but the Accord seats are more comfortable. Has more and better cup holders. Darn close leather, Honda finally got it right. The break pedal doesn't sit level with the gas, takes some getting used (hooked a shoe sole in the process) to but is normal for a family hauler. Has awesome technology with CarPlay and Auto but not fair to compare. Really does get 34 mpg on the freeway...when does stated mileage actually happen? Great headlights, night quite as surreal as the 535 but pretty awesome. I could go on but net, net the first 1000 miles hav kept me smiling. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Sensing Package is NOT worth the money Beth S. , 01/07/2016 EX w/Honda Sensing 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 61 of 64 people found this review helpful I WISH I had test driven this model with the sensing package for a longer period of time before buying. I own that, it's my fault. BUT, word to the wise. If you use your cruise control a lot, like I do, DO NOT get the sensing package. Unless there is some way to turn off the crash mitigation control for Cruise Control, which I have not found yet, then I would never never never buy this package. With Cruise Control, the driver can specify three separate distances in front of you for the space between you and they next car, but you cannot turn the "distance" meter Off completely, and THIS sucks! Say you're cruising along at 80 in the left hand lane of a wide open freeway, and the car in the right lane in front of you decides to pull into your lane 4-5 car lengths ahead of you. Even with the shortest of "distance" meter available to you in the sensing package, that car which pulled into your lane waaaayyy the heck up there will cause YOUR car to slam on it's breaks. A car pulled in front of me this morning and immediately began accelerating, however, the second my car sensed it moving into my lane, it began to brake, and HARD brake! The car behind me almost rear-ended me because my car braked all by itself and without warning. Do not confuse this with the regular "crash mitigation" option, which DOES have a button to turn it off. I am speaking specifically on the Cruise Control crash mitigation control, which so far, I have not been able to figure out how to turn it off. And it sucks! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value