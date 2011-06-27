Used 2015 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car, terrible dealers. Leonard M. , 01/14/2016 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 44 of 48 people found this review helpful I would say that the vehicle itself is probably one of the finest vehicles ever built in the US. Having purchased the exceedingly rare V6/manual combination, I was fortunate enough to find a car that met every criteria I was looking for. The vehicle itself is amply powered, well laid out, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing. Build quality overall is good with only a few very minor fit/finish issues. On the road, the vehicle is rather fun to drive on the aggressive side due to the copious power and torque available throughout the operating range. Passing and highway merges are effortless...in fact the most difficult part of driving the car is maintaining legal speeds! Speaking to the manual transmission variant specifically, the vehicle has a satisfying shift action, but the clutch is very light and far less forgiving than other vehicles I've driven. Sloppy technique is not tolerated by this drivetrain especially with its highly sensitive throttle response. A few months with this car will hone your manual driving skills with certainty. Ride is fairly firm but not jarring and handling is great with good stability in cornering and maneuvering. Steering feel is lacking as with most cars in this day and age. All in all, if you're looking for a V6 and manual transmission at a reasonable price, this vehicle is probably the best option available at this time. My only complaint lies with the sales process itself. Honda dealers are from my experience terrible. Never before have I had to endure as ultra high pressure and scummy a sales process as I went through for this vehicle. It seems to be that the only goal in the process is to inviscerate every buyer with aggressive and ridiculously over priced up sells to maximize profit. I had to literally walk out twice to get them to drop the sales pitch and execute the sale as I wanted. Service is also an issue...Honda dealers seem to have a system of harshly punishing those who do not use the original dealer's service dept for service. In my case, I had to purchase the vehicle 2 hrs from my home due to a lack of inventory in my area in the configuration I wanted. Despite having no other place to buy the vehicle, I am subject to being gouged by my local dealer for routine maintenance/inspections since I didn't buy it from them. Overall, I'd recommend this vehicle so long as you can avoid the sales process as much as possible. Use an Internet based car buying service and outright refuse to speak with any "finance manager" character in the midst of the process...find your own financing before you walk in. If the sales rep or Internet sales desk can't handle the sale themselves, terminate the process and find another dealer. Do not purchase any upsells as you can get everything they offer for 1/4 of the price from 3Rd parties. Any claims they make to the contrary are lies. Also, using a local dealer you intend to use for service will help improve your service experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just what I needed Ken , 10/29/2015 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful OK, I really really really wanted a Nissan 370z. Its been my dream car for such a long time. But I realized that I just needed more room on rare occasions. I also needed to buy an automatic this time because my wife cant drive a manual. Driving the Z automatic was a bitter disappointment, that cvt on the z was just terrible. I also didn't like the idea of premium fuel again. Enter the Honda Accord Coupe. That amazing Honda reliability, a very peppy V6 that doesn't need premium fuel but still gets nearly 300 hp, and a bit of a sporty look. I bought the White Accord and the 2 tone leather seats are just beautiful. Most of my commute is on the highway and I regularly get between 31 to 37 mpg. You read that right, on occasions ive reached 37 mpg. Add to that a nice quiet, comfortable ride and its all pretty much perfect for me. I was a bit disappointed with Honda's top of the line stereo in the EXL, but after tuning in the frequency controls a bit, I am much happier. And I am pretty sure that CD's sound much better through the stereo than using Bluetooth or USB. Was also disappointed to learn that Honda is still using a timing belt for the V6, but that huge bill wont be for many years. Now for the 6 month 6000 mile update. I had to take in due to some backfiring during start up. They couldn't duplicate the problem but the problem did go away except for on more time in March. One day I opened the door and the trim fell off? Not sure why but getting it fixed this week. The other day the backup camera stayed on during normal driving and I couldn't get to turn off, was blinding me at night when other cars would get behind me. Turning the car off and back on seemed to fix that and it never happened again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I really wanted to keep this car for the long run nomorehondas5 , 02/08/2015 LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 24 of 34 people found this review helpful I'll start by saying I've been around Hondas my whole life. My father purchased his first in 1978 and has had 5 since. I have had 2 already and my 2002 Accord went through hell and back with me so I wanted another one. Except this car feels like it was made by Daewoo. About 6 months into ownership the car lost power. When I try to punch it, it feels like I'm dragging an 18 wheeler . It is clearly electrical but they insist in acting like it's all in my head when I take it to the dealership for a check. Best part is, I've already told them in two occasions I tried to set the speed for cruise control and it wouldn't, Again, clearly electrical but they won't own it. Buying Hyundai from now on Report Abuse

Love it...my 6th one!!! J. Taylor , 06/30/2016 EX-L V6 w/Navigation 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Shop around and get one with good mileage and well taken care of. It definitely pays off in the long run especially if you plan to keep it more than 4 or 5 years. Makes for a good trade-in on a NEW one!! Performance Report Abuse