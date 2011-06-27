Used 2007 Honda Accord LX V-6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque211 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3353 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume100.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Cool Blue Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • Graphite Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • San Marino Red
  • Graphite Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/50R17 93V tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
