Used 2007 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews

l love this car! Deborah K-G , 11/21/2006 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I've been driving a hybrid,, first the Honda Civic and this is so much more luxurious, comfortable, all the bells and whistles... very good mileage, and with winter here.. the heated leather seats and sunroof and great sound system always make it a pleasure to drive. Report Abuse

217k miles and still great Paul Lubin , 07/02/2016 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Great reliability and mpg Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Battery Pack Failure at 90K! bchristianmdd , 03/21/2013 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I picked up this car with 67K miles for $16,000. Fuel economy scrapes 40 MPG doing 65mph. My batteries have failed and were replaced under my extended warranty I purchased from the dealer. $2,700 to replace batteries with no warranty! I have also had a navigation button replaced and a transmission switch repaired under warranty. This car is a phenomenal value. Powerful, super efficient, roomy, quiet, loaded with tech, & visually appealing. The Apple/Honda designed iPod interface is a terrible design. A warranty is a must to much technology to possibly fail. Modern Honda achieve comparable fuel economy with no hybrid price tag. As why this car is no longer produced. Report Abuse

Been a great car for 10 years Bart , 01/05/2018 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I can't bring myself to part with this car! Even though I would like some of the new features on cars 10 yrs. newer! And after the Trump Bump I can well afford to acquire a new car! Bart Performance Interior Report Abuse