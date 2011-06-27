  1. Home
Used 2007 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Accord
4.7
15 reviews
l love this car!

Deborah K-G, 11/21/2006
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I've been driving a hybrid,, first the Honda Civic and this is so much more luxurious, comfortable, all the bells and whistles... very good mileage, and with winter here.. the heated leather seats and sunroof and great sound system always make it a pleasure to drive.

217k miles and still great

Paul Lubin, 07/02/2016
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Great reliability and mpg

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Battery Pack Failure at 90K!

bchristianmdd, 03/21/2013
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

I picked up this car with 67K miles for $16,000. Fuel economy scrapes 40 MPG doing 65mph. My batteries have failed and were replaced under my extended warranty I purchased from the dealer. $2,700 to replace batteries with no warranty! I have also had a navigation button replaced and a transmission switch repaired under warranty. This car is a phenomenal value. Powerful, super efficient, roomy, quiet, loaded with tech, & visually appealing. The Apple/Honda designed iPod interface is a terrible design. A warranty is a must to much technology to possibly fail. Modern Honda achieve comparable fuel economy with no hybrid price tag. As why this car is no longer produced.

Been a great car for 10 years

Bart, 01/05/2018
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 5A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I can't bring myself to part with this car! Even though I would like some of the new features on cars 10 yrs. newer! And after the Trump Bump I can well afford to acquire a new car! Bart

Performance
Interior
My 5th Honda, best car

HONDADRIVER, 06/16/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I traded in my 07 camry for this car, after I could not get used to the camry driving, accelerator dies when you slow. I am very sad honda withdrew this car from the market, car magazines stupidly compare this V 6 to the 4 cylinder hybrids. This is a very powerful car , with amazing gas consumption 36 Mpg HWY. To save money you need better gas consumption in the HWY. This where you put most of the miles. I have put 65,000 mile. 0 problems., feels like brand new. All cars are hybrids. As all cars uses a battery to start. This is not a performance car, this is an Accord with the best performance. I think Honda should bring this car back with 4 and 6 cylinder option.

