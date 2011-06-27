Used 2007 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews
l love this car!
I've been driving a hybrid,, first the Honda Civic and this is so much more luxurious, comfortable, all the bells and whistles... very good mileage, and with winter here.. the heated leather seats and sunroof and great sound system always make it a pleasure to drive.
217k miles and still great
Great reliability and mpg
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Battery Pack Failure at 90K!
I picked up this car with 67K miles for $16,000. Fuel economy scrapes 40 MPG doing 65mph. My batteries have failed and were replaced under my extended warranty I purchased from the dealer. $2,700 to replace batteries with no warranty! I have also had a navigation button replaced and a transmission switch repaired under warranty. This car is a phenomenal value. Powerful, super efficient, roomy, quiet, loaded with tech, & visually appealing. The Apple/Honda designed iPod interface is a terrible design. A warranty is a must to much technology to possibly fail. Modern Honda achieve comparable fuel economy with no hybrid price tag. As why this car is no longer produced.
Been a great car for 10 years
I can't bring myself to part with this car! Even though I would like some of the new features on cars 10 yrs. newer! And after the Trump Bump I can well afford to acquire a new car! Bart
- Performance
- Interior
My 5th Honda, best car
I traded in my 07 camry for this car, after I could not get used to the camry driving, accelerator dies when you slow. I am very sad honda withdrew this car from the market, car magazines stupidly compare this V 6 to the 4 cylinder hybrids. This is a very powerful car , with amazing gas consumption 36 Mpg HWY. To save money you need better gas consumption in the HWY. This where you put most of the miles. I have put 65,000 mile. 0 problems., feels like brand new. All cars are hybrids. As all cars uses a battery to start. This is not a performance car, this is an Accord with the best performance. I think Honda should bring this car back with 4 and 6 cylinder option.
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 2007 Honda Accord Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner