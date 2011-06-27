Used 2004 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews
2004 Accord Coupe V6 6-Speed Nighthawk Black Pearl
UPDATE (JAN 2017) - My car has 215K miles now and still running great! I recently bought a 2015 Mustang GT, but my Accord continues to be my daily driver. I've replaced the water pump/timing belt since my last review. Replaced the hood struts. The headliner is starting to sag but I fixed it using glue. That's the update. I'm still in love with this car even though my Mustang 5.0 is a beast! Thankful I now own 2 great coupes! I bought my car new in Nov 2003. The car is approaching 190K miles (Jan2014). I modified my car a few months after purchasing. Basic mods to include cold air intake and catback exhaust, lowering springs, larger rear sway bar, 18" wheels/tires, speakers/sub. The car has been an absolute joy to drive and fun to own! The V6 is fantastic! Mated to a slick shifting 6-speed manual, it performs fairly well on the streets! The leather seats are still in great shape. Overall, I'm proud to say that I've taken great care of my car. I had a 1997 Prelude before trading it in for my 2004. I feel fortunate to have owned 2 of the best cars Honda ever produced! :)
THIS THING IS AWESOME THERE ARE NO BETTER CARS FOR THE MONEY! PERIOD!
I have never been in a car that was so extraordinarily good at everything, and with an affordable price. I can not use words in my vocabulary to accurately describe how awesome this car is. These cars are very hard to find with manual transmissions. Keep on looking, and when you find one, DO NOT HESITATE! and buy it. SOMEONE ELSE WILL FIND IT FIRST AND BUY IT BEFORE YOU!. I can guarantee you will not be dissapointed. AT ALL... (I bought this car for $7200 from a dealer. my dad thought i was a [non-permissible content removed] for spending this much on my first car.. until he got a chance to drive it. He offered to trade me his 2006 accord v6 4 door because he loved the 6 speed manual that much.
Is it wrong to love a car?
Favoritism aside, I've gotten compliments on the roomy backseat even though it's a 2-door. It's sturdy on the road, at high speeds (hee hee), in the rain. It's a very safe, sporty car.
The Honda Accord EX Vtec 6 cylinder with the 6 speed transmission makes you feel like your driving a higher end car!
Shopping for a used Honda for my son the first rule was that we were NOT getting an Automatic due to the fact that having worked for Honda Automotive for 20 plus years I knew that most people do NOT change the ATF like their supposed to causing problems way too soon. We got lucky & found the right car which was the 1st one we looked at, a 6 spd 6 cyl 2 door coupe black EX with leather and loaded. This car is amazing! It performs like a higher end car similar to a BMW. Car Fax was great with every possible thing & more done as far as maintenance goes along with no accidents or anything even close to being a problem. If you can get lucky and find this combo buy it! They are very hard to find.
I love this car!
This car is the best in its class. It has the perfect blend of luxury and sports car. The acceleration is amazing! I feel that my 2004 model compares to any 2008 model car with its performance. I'm a young college student with a car thats affordable on gas, and has a classy, forever young look to it. I will grow with this car for sure and just know that it will last me through grad school!
