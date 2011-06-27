Used 2003 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
225,000 miles and still a beast
I am writing this review because I have owned my Honda accord since 2003. I have done very little repairs over the 10+ years. Only replaced an O2 sensor. Its has been a godsend. Only had transmission problem because McGee tire put junk fluid. As soon as I put Honda trans fluid back in, zero problems. My car just hit 225,000 and just had to give her front end brakes, rotors, bearings, tie rods. All general maintenance. This car will last forever.Its death due us part so look for my 500k update.
Great car with lots of little issues
I got this car second hand and it has many little problems that don't sully the overall satisfaction with driving the car. BAD: door lock actuator failure moon roof relay dark radio prevents seeing the station or the time tail lights leak water internally clear coat peeling GOOD: Very acceptable audio quality (decent bass in factory component setup) Very smooth quiet ride Pretty good handling (not sporty but not floaty either) No excessive wind noise on the highway During high speed road trips the suspension feels under dampened when hitting dips in the road at 80mph. Suspension feels great below 70mph. *update* After sorting out the little issues, the car has been problem free except for an idler bearing that needed replacement twice and my heat is not too warm but a coolant flush helped a little. I'm still very happy with this car because it has been very dependable and I hope it stays that way for atleast a few more years.
Transmission Failure
I bought this car as my first car. It worked wonderfully, I loved it! Then two weeks later the transmission fails. Everywhere I read says this is a common problem with this year. I spent all my money I saved on this car, I don't have enough to buy a new transmission.
I love my Honda
My 2003 Accord LX is as good as it was when I bought it in 2003. With 267,844 miles it still runs like the day I bought it. Of course I kept the maintenance and changed the timing belt and water pump every 60K miles. I will be buying 2016 Accord in April.
Hard to replace
Bought my 03 EXL V6 new. At 148K miles, I'd like to upgrade. I have followed manufacturer maintenance schedule and other than expected wear over time, the car still looks good and as I tell people, it doesn't owe me a dime! It has had two transmission flushes, per schedule and I've never had problems. Reviews on newer cars have been discouraging at best with issues ranging from cheaper interiors, navigation, sound systems, door seals and transmissions, (especially the newer CVT). Probably not too many seekers for a review on this old Honda but I felt compelled to submit one from a "very happy car owner". I may just keep it a wee bit longer.
