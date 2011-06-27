Used 2002 Honda Accord EX V-6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front head room38 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Front track61.2 in.
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight3283 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • San Marino Red
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Noble Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
P205/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
