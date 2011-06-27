  1. Home
Used 2001 Honda Accord EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/461.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
element antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Length186.8 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3082 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Satin Silver
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Eternal Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
