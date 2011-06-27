Used 1997 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Timex watch and 97 accord take a lickin Larry A , 11/14/2015 LX 4dr Sedan 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Very well built car easily repaired FYI people don't be stupid and get taken in by crooked mechanics. YOU CAN repair your own car all u need is google, you tube and some tools and don't be afraid to get your hands dirty. One of the most amazing cars I ever owned just keeps on going and going hoping to make it to 400,000 miles next year Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1997 Honda Accord SE KKBama , 03/01/2003 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This Accord was my very first car and is an excellent first car for any high schooler. It's cute and sporty while still being practical and functional, especially on the gas mileage. I bought it at 29,000 and the only problems have been mostly small ones-- the power windows are sometimes slow, the A/C and defogging are sometimes flaky and I also have "phantom locks"-- whenever I lock my car, manually or by remote, the locks continue to make a sound as though they are locking. But I have never had a major problem with my Accord and I always feel safe in it.

Strong and Reliable 5-speed! FireBreathOpal , 06/07/2016 EX 2dr Coupe 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owned mostly Toyota, an 88 and 89 Camry, a 97 4Runner and an 06 Prius. I've owned an 04 Volvo S60 and a Mitsubishi Magna. I only owned one other Honda, a 90 Civic and that was like a lil automatic go-kart that always started up and went everywhere. My girlfriend killed that car due to ATF filling difficulties on her part.:) I bought this white 97' accord in 2012 along with a 94' same model for my spouse so we could interchange parts along the way which ended up happening btw. I LOVED THIS car, it was peppy and quick, acted like a snow tank (with winter treads) through snowstorms; efficient as could be with avg 26 - 35 mpg depending on temps outside and how grippy the tires are (summers get 35mpg, winters down to 26); fun to drive with the classic Honda shifting action and sound of the motor correlating so well to each gear; and the sheer simplicity of working on these cars, they are so easy to change out parts and maintain. I have to sell my car now because can't keep due to moving overseas. =( I've hauled 2 kids in the back seat and much stuff in it's capably sized trunk. I love this car and it looks goood in it's new clean, polish, and waxed look and its Honda 7 spoke alloy rims. The JVC bluetooth/USB/aux stereo in it sounds really good with the stock speakers on this model year. I noticed when I hooked up newer Pioneer and Polk speakers and they didn't sound as good. This car also has decent clearance and ability to go camping with here in Colorado. Gonna miss this car. Will definitely buy another Honda. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A Consumer Car With Zip peterpaul , 01/28/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my second Honda Accord in the last few years. My first was a '97 Honda Accord SE with 185,000 miles on it that I bought from a junkyard for essentially nothing: it zipped around fine, sipped gas, and was cheap to repair. It died (lesson, never buy a used car without a maintenance history) as the old owner ragged it. For the above reasons, I bought one last week, a '97 EX with the V6 engine in it. It has 138,000 miles on it and is in excellent condition. It has zip and pep and really gets around town. Even better, as it has all the maintenance records going back to purchase, I can see it has been well kept and for a fraction of other cars. Yay 94-97 Honda Accords!