Used 1996 Honda Accord Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|22/29 mpg
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|374.0/493.0 mi.
|374.0/493.0 mi.
|340.0/476.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 5300 rpm
|130 hp @ 5300 rpm
|130 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|Front hip room
|51.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.4 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.6 in.
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|185.6 in.
|185.6 in.
|185.6 in.
|Curb weight
|2855 lbs.
|2855 lbs.
|2921 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|13.0 cu.ft.
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Wheel base
|106.9 in.
|106.9 in.
|106.9 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|70.1 in.
|70.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
