  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 1996 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Accord
Overview
See Accord Inventory
See Accord Inventory
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252523
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/29 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/493.0 mi.374.0/493.0 mi.340.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG252523
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm139 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm130 hp @ 5300 rpm130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Length185.6 in.185.6 in.185.6 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.2855 lbs.2921 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
See Accord InventorySee Accord InventorySee Accord Inventory

Related Used 1996 Honda Accord info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles