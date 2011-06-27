Used 1993 Honda Accord Wagon Consumer Reviews

Absolutel "bulletproof" Richy from Nisky , 06/21/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1993 Accord LX wagon used in 1996 with 40,000 miles on the odometer. Now, 14 years later it is still running strong with 321,000 miles on it. Other than the usual rust over the rear wheel wells, my only other problem has been a leaking rear main seal, which leaks about a quart every 2500 miles. I run four snow tires on it during the winter and it has never gotten stuck. Alas, when I found out that Honda was not re-introducing the Accord wagon (they gave us the Crosstour instead), I opted to buy a CR- V as a replacement vehicle. This wagon has been absolutely bulletproof, and I hate to get rid of it. Best car I have ever owned. Report Abuse

Best Car I Ever Had! Best Car I Ever Had , 11/09/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've had Volkswagens and Studebakers, but out of all of those cars, this is the best car I have owned. My husband bought it a week before my son was born. Now after 11 years of ownership, it still runs strong. The seats are comfortable and durable, my son loves the back armrest a lot. I love the space in the back (it's a station wagon). It has never left me stranded on the freeway. I've driven state to state in the car and when the gas reserve light comes on, it gives me a lot of time to go tank up. But now, the paint is fading (it's dark red), it's getting worn out and it's time to go.

Just keeps ticking Scubagirl , 05/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 93 Honda because I wanted a reliable used car. It hasn't let me down. It now has 109,000 My prior Accord (89) I had sold to a friend, who drove it 210,000 miles before sending it to "car heaven." Even after a fender bender three years ago, I haven't had any problems. I would recommend it as a trustworthy vehicle with great gas mileage.

Best car I'll ever own eric , 04/29/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Rock solid, bullet proof reliability! 227,000 miles and counting, I drive it every day, and love it every day. Original clutch, exhaust, interior perfect, nothing ever breaks on this car (the left headlamp bulb was installed at the factory, and is still there after 17 years!). Not true, the power antenna breaks due to the high heat in Arizona, but I'll forgive this wonderful gem of a car. I cannot praise Honda enough for this car and can't wait till they introduce another one like it. After all, it has to wear out someday, doesn't it?