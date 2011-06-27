Used 1992 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Immortal Honda Acccord
I have never owned a Honda before, so when I had a chance to obtain one through a trade I was intrigued. It was a 1992 Honda Accord LX 4-door, with a 4 cyl. engine, 5 speed trans, with 372,000 miles on it. Now with that being said it was not in mint condition. Wisconsin weather, snow and salt, is not kind to any vehicle. It now has 400,000 miles on it. I have owned it for 2 years now and it has NEVER failed me. NEVER. I am still getting between 30-35 mpg. It just wont quit. The interior is still comfortable and is in good condition. No cracks on the dash. I would not hesitate to buy another one if this one ever quits. This is a great car and puts a smile on my face every time I drive it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wouldn't Let it GO!
The dealer service reps say the 1992 model Accord is "built like a tank". Ours has less than109k miles and uses NO oil! Visibility is great. Road holding is great. The engine's eagerness is also great. We've just spent $12,800 for body work and complete paint thanks to an 'other driver at fault' minor hit on the rear quarter panel while in a stalled traffic lane. Throwing away a car otherwise in perfect condition would have been senseless and it provided an opportunity to fix every little ding and refresh the paint to factory new! We both think it is SUPERIOR to all the new cars on the road, including Honda Accords after 1993. I never get good gas mileage out of a car. I drive 'enthusiastically'. I LOVE driving. Maintained for 24 years at the same dealership. When my wife bought it she said it was her last car! Hoping for 24 years more! "Value" doesn't address this car's value to us, expressed clearly in our willingness to spend nearly 13 thousand to keep it in the family! We continue to maintain this gem. It now has 111000 miles. My Accord Sedan EX now has 121000 miles and is 26 years old. I am often asked about it and still have NO desire to replace it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'll drive it till the wheels fall off
My step dad purchased this car brand new for 16k. He maintained it well with oil changes every 3k miles and not driving it hard. I wasn't exactly thrilled that this was going to be my first car and didn't expect it to last long as it already had 280k miles when I started driving it. That was 3 years ago. It now has 335k miles on it and I absolutely love this car. I will cry when it no longer runs. It is a manual and I've gotten a little over 500 miles out of one tank before. I think I average about 30-40mpg. I'm now doing research and test driving other cars for that sad day when I actually have to buy one. These are very well made and those who have problems obviously didn't take care of it
Original Owner - 1st car & best car ever
My 92 Honda Accord is the most dependable vehicle I know. I still own my first and only vehicle. The engine still runs great! Change the oil every 3K/3 months. Stay up on routine maintenance. Change timing belt/water pump at 90K. Keep an eye on CV boots to avoid CV joint replacement. I have 240K miles on my car. Back in 1997, I drove it back and forth from Maryland to Florida numerous times. I've place high octane gas in my vehicle. My certified Honda mechanic tells me my car runs great, because I took care of it. Rust is an issue in these models, especially on the rear quarter panels. Take care of chipped paint ASAP. Wash & wax car to protect coat. My interior still looks great. No tears.
Excellent Car (EX Sedan Automatic)
I don't think I can say much negative about this car - I'd say it has everything a driver needs plus more. I've been driving it for a little bit more than 3 years now - it is my first car. It's reliable, sporty, comfortable, and I think it looks awesome (no mods)! I happened to come across one that looked like new, and it rocks! Only minor problems so far I'd say - like hoses leaking, otherwise, great car. I think I just hit the 180000 mile mark - I think it has yet to hit it's break-in point...may drive this car for years to come!
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 1992 Honda Accord Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner