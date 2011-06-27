2020 GMC Yukon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon SUV
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,073*
Total Cash Price
$76,987
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$106,207*
Total Cash Price
$103,403
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$77,523*
Total Cash Price
$75,477
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$109,307*
Total Cash Price
$106,423
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$106,982*
Total Cash Price
$104,158
SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,624*
Total Cash Price
$78,496
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$112,408*
Total Cash Price
$109,442
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,523*
Total Cash Price
$75,477
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$900
|$931
|$964
|$998
|$4,661
|Maintenance
|$487
|$740
|$755
|$2,077
|$1,307
|$5,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,143
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,330
|Financing
|$4,140
|$3,330
|$2,464
|$1,542
|$557
|$12,034
|Depreciation
|$16,737
|$5,500
|$5,207
|$6,106
|$5,782
|$39,332
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,886
|$13,102
|$12,217
|$13,833
|$12,036
|$79,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$1,340
|$6,261
|Maintenance
|$653
|$993
|$1,014
|$2,789
|$1,755
|$7,205
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,221
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,473
|Financing
|$5,561
|$4,473
|$3,310
|$2,071
|$748
|$16,163
|Depreciation
|$22,480
|$7,387
|$6,994
|$8,201
|$7,767
|$52,829
|Fuel
|$3,372
|$3,473
|$3,577
|$3,684
|$3,795
|$17,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,454
|$17,598
|$16,408
|$18,580
|$16,166
|$106,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$4,570
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,036
|$1,281
|$5,259
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,081
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,265
|Financing
|$4,059
|$3,265
|$2,416
|$1,512
|$546
|$11,798
|Depreciation
|$16,409
|$5,392
|$5,105
|$5,986
|$5,669
|$38,561
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,339
|$12,845
|$11,977
|$13,562
|$11,800
|$77,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,244
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$1,379
|$6,444
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,022
|$1,043
|$2,871
|$1,806
|$7,415
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,344
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,604
|Financing
|$5,723
|$4,604
|$3,407
|$2,132
|$770
|$16,635
|Depreciation
|$23,137
|$7,603
|$7,198
|$8,440
|$7,993
|$54,371
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,548
|$18,111
|$16,888
|$19,122
|$16,638
|$109,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,350
|$6,307
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,000
|$1,021
|$2,810
|$1,768
|$7,257
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,252
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,506
|Financing
|$5,601
|$4,506
|$3,334
|$2,087
|$753
|$16,281
|Depreciation
|$22,644
|$7,441
|$7,045
|$8,261
|$7,823
|$53,214
|Fuel
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$18,031
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,728
|$17,726
|$16,528
|$18,716
|$16,284
|$106,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$917
|$950
|$983
|$1,017
|$4,753
|Maintenance
|$496
|$754
|$770
|$2,117
|$1,332
|$5,469
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,204
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,396
|Financing
|$4,221
|$3,396
|$2,513
|$1,572
|$568
|$12,270
|Depreciation
|$17,065
|$5,608
|$5,309
|$6,225
|$5,896
|$40,103
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,433
|$13,359
|$12,456
|$14,104
|$12,272
|$80,624
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,235
|$1,279
|$1,324
|$1,370
|$1,418
|$6,627
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,051
|$1,073
|$2,952
|$1,857
|$7,626
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,467
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,734
|Financing
|$5,886
|$4,734
|$3,503
|$2,192
|$792
|$17,107
|Depreciation
|$23,793
|$7,818
|$7,402
|$8,680
|$8,220
|$55,913
|Fuel
|$3,568
|$3,676
|$3,786
|$3,899
|$4,017
|$18,946
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,642
|$18,625
|$17,367
|$19,665
|$17,110
|$112,408
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$4,570
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$2,036
|$1,281
|$5,259
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,081
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,265
|Financing
|$4,059
|$3,265
|$2,416
|$1,512
|$546
|$11,798
|Depreciation
|$16,409
|$5,392
|$5,105
|$5,986
|$5,669
|$38,561
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,339
|$12,845
|$11,977
|$13,562
|$11,800
|$77,523
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 GMC Yukon in Virginia is:not available
