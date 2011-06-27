Used 2013 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

tom hanish , 01/22/2018 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

6 of 7 people found this review helpful

We just traded in our 2013 Denali for a 2018 Denali. Ours had 102,000 miles. It never gave us a problem, with one exception that was covered by the extended 100,000 mile warranty. It was in great shape and we received twice the amount that was owed on it. We have now purchased our third Yukon Denali from the same dealer. Having them do all services on it was the difference it trade in value. Our 2018 has been great. We took a 3,000 mile road trip last July. We got great gas mileage and the performance was very good 👍