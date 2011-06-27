  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2000 GMC Yukon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 GMC Yukon SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Yukon
Overview
See Yukon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight5050 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height76.5 in.
Maximum payload1751.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Copper Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Fire Red
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Medium Dark Oak
See Yukon Inventory

Related Used 2000 GMC Yukon SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles