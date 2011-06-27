  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 1995 GMC Yukon
  5. Used 1995 GMC Yukon SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Yukon
5(46%)4(36%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Yukons for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,434 - $3,042
Used Yukon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Yukon Pride

terri , 10/21/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We bought our Yukon brand new; just off the truck. We had to go looking for it, because they were new on the market and everyone was wanting one. We have never regreted it. They do not make the 2dr type any more, it is a classic. I have received numerous compliements on the great sporty look it has. It has been extremely reliable and fun to drive. It has leather interior and still a nice looking vehicle. I was hit from behind once and the Yukon was tough and did not sustain much damage even though the lady that hit me with a Suburban had tremendous damage.

Report Abuse

Very Reliable

Tom Tearney, 01/01/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This truck has always run very well and I have performed routine maintenance since I purchased it. I use synthetic motor oil and transmission fluid. With 203,000 miles it still runs quiet in the city and highway. I get 19 mpg highway and 14 mpg city. We have thought about getting rid of it but it is now a great third vehicle that serves many purposes.

Report Abuse

Takes a lickin and keeps on tickin

Yukon SS, 02/21/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Over all this has been the best truck i have ever owned. It has major potential to be anything that you want it to be. Great porformance and great towing. Very easy to see and handles like a car. I cant resist to upgrade and soup up the engine. Overall it is a truck with major potential. My yukon has 165,000 miles on it and still no problems. Sounds great with 40 series flowmasters.

Report Abuse

It Won't Die

Georgian, 02/03/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Prior to my possesion, the trans. just basically collapsed. I had the entire trans. replaced & i haven't had any trouble with it since. The space is above and beyond. Recently I went to go pick up a Double-size mattress. I wasn't quite sure if I would fit, but I took the risk, and sure enough, both the box springs and mattress fit perfectly!

Report Abuse

1995 Yukon

Capt2u, 05/10/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This has been a great SUV, 156K and going. I've owned it for 10 years, replaced the starter, radiator, alt. regular oil changes and tires thats it! Drive it all over the western U.S. Hauls the boat kids etc. If you need a relaible people moving go to the fun truck, buy one of these!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Yukons for sale

Related Used 1995 GMC Yukon SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles