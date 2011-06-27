2020 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$52,400
Save as much as $6,515
Drives small
Jeff H, 11/28/2019
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
For such a large vehicle it drives like a car not a truck and is easy to handle. It won't fit in a compact parking space but is really comfortable to travel in and holds the road really well
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
nothing can compare to this SUV.
G.Y, 01/20/2020
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
great presence. great ride. amazing engine on our Denali (6.2) and all the creature comfort you can think of.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2020 YUKON Denali XL
2020 GMC Yukon Denali XL, 02/08/2020
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Seats are not as comfortable as you would expect for the cost of the vehicle. There are no USB Ports in the 2nd Row or 3rd Row seats. Again for $80,000 you would expect the little conveniences not to be over looked. It handles very well and is very quite going down the highway. The Heads Up Display is very nice.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon XL
Related 2020 GMC Yukon XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Savana Cargo
- GMC Yukon 2020
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2020 Sierra 1500
- 2020 GMC Yukon XL
- 2020 Canyon
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan