2019 GMC Yukon XL Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon XL SUV
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$925
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$4,794
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$1,985
|$1,281
|$5,208
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,194
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,378
|Financing
|$4,184
|$3,366
|$2,491
|$1,558
|$564
|$12,163
|Depreciation
|$26,029
|$5,028
|$4,761
|$5,582
|$5,287
|$46,687
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,395
|$12,786
|$11,918
|$13,370
|$11,659
|$87,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$944
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$4,890
|Maintenance
|$487
|$740
|$755
|$2,025
|$1,307
|$5,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,258
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,446
|Financing
|$4,268
|$3,433
|$2,541
|$1,589
|$575
|$12,406
|Depreciation
|$26,550
|$5,129
|$4,856
|$5,694
|$5,393
|$47,621
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,143
|$13,042
|$12,156
|$13,637
|$11,892
|$88,871
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,267
|$1,312
|$1,358
|$1,406
|$6,568
|Maintenance
|$653
|$993
|$1,014
|$2,719
|$1,755
|$7,135
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,376
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,628
|Financing
|$5,732
|$4,611
|$3,413
|$2,134
|$773
|$16,663
|Depreciation
|$35,660
|$6,888
|$6,523
|$7,647
|$7,243
|$63,961
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$51,231
|$17,517
|$16,328
|$18,317
|$15,973
|$119,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,261
|$1,304
|$1,351
|$1,397
|$1,447
|$6,760
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,022
|$1,043
|$2,799
|$1,806
|$7,343
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,504
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,763
|Financing
|$5,899
|$4,746
|$3,512
|$2,197
|$795
|$17,150
|Depreciation
|$36,701
|$7,089
|$6,713
|$7,871
|$7,455
|$65,829
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$52,727
|$18,028
|$16,804
|$18,852
|$16,439
|$122,850
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon XL SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$1,322
|$1,368
|$1,416
|$6,616
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,000
|$1,021
|$2,739
|$1,768
|$7,187
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,408
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,662
|Financing
|$5,774
|$4,645
|$3,438
|$2,150
|$778
|$16,785
|Depreciation
|$35,920
|$6,939
|$6,570
|$7,703
|$7,296
|$64,428
|Fuel
|$3,611
|$3,720
|$3,831
|$3,947
|$4,064
|$19,174
|True Cost to Own®
|$51,605
|$17,645
|$16,447
|$18,451
|$16,089
|$120,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$4,986
|Maintenance
|$496
|$754
|$770
|$2,064
|$1,332
|$5,416
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,322
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,513
|Financing
|$4,351
|$3,501
|$2,591
|$1,620
|$587
|$12,650
|Depreciation
|$27,070
|$5,229
|$4,951
|$5,805
|$5,498
|$48,554
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,891
|$13,297
|$12,395
|$13,905
|$12,125
|$90,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,296
|$1,341
|$1,389
|$1,437
|$1,488
|$6,951
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,051
|$1,073
|$2,878
|$1,857
|$7,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,631
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,898
|Financing
|$6,067
|$4,881
|$3,612
|$2,259
|$818
|$17,636
|Depreciation
|$37,742
|$7,291
|$6,903
|$8,094
|$7,666
|$67,696
|Fuel
|$3,795
|$3,909
|$4,025
|$4,147
|$4,270
|$20,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$54,223
|$18,540
|$17,281
|$19,387
|$16,906
|$126,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Yukon XL SUV SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$925
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$4,794
|Maintenance
|$477
|$725
|$740
|$1,985
|$1,281
|$5,208
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,194
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,378
|Financing
|$4,184
|$3,366
|$2,491
|$1,558
|$564
|$12,163
|Depreciation
|$26,029
|$5,028
|$4,761
|$5,582
|$5,287
|$46,687
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,395
|$12,786
|$11,918
|$13,370
|$11,659
|$87,128
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Yukon XL in Virginia is:not available
