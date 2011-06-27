Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon XL SUV
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,370*
Total Cash Price
$54,144
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,516*
Total Cash Price
$72,722
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$97,276*
Total Cash Price
$74,846
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$95,206*
Total Cash Price
$73,253
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,750*
Total Cash Price
$55,205
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,990*
Total Cash Price
$53,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,841
|Maintenance
|$1,662
|$1,894
|$1,210
|$1,209
|$2,402
|$8,376
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,816
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,867
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,055
|Financing
|$2,912
|$2,342
|$1,733
|$1,084
|$393
|$8,464
|Depreciation
|$10,655
|$5,354
|$4,711
|$4,177
|$3,749
|$28,646
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,011
|$13,812
|$12,066
|$11,091
|$11,390
|$70,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,502
|Maintenance
|$2,232
|$2,544
|$1,625
|$1,623
|$3,226
|$11,250
|Repairs
|$448
|$652
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,851
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,103
|Financing
|$3,911
|$3,146
|$2,328
|$1,456
|$527
|$11,368
|Depreciation
|$14,311
|$7,191
|$6,328
|$5,610
|$5,035
|$38,475
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,563
|$18,551
|$16,206
|$14,897
|$15,299
|$94,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon XL SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$1,418
|$6,692
|Maintenance
|$2,297
|$2,618
|$1,672
|$1,671
|$3,321
|$11,579
|Repairs
|$461
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$3,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,964
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,223
|Financing
|$4,026
|$3,237
|$2,396
|$1,499
|$543
|$11,700
|Depreciation
|$14,729
|$7,401
|$6,513
|$5,774
|$5,182
|$39,598
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,426
|$19,093
|$16,679
|$15,332
|$15,745
|$97,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$1,388
|$6,549
|Maintenance
|$2,248
|$2,563
|$1,637
|$1,635
|$3,250
|$11,333
|Repairs
|$451
|$657
|$766
|$894
|$1,042
|$3,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,879
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,133
|Financing
|$3,940
|$3,168
|$2,345
|$1,467
|$531
|$11,451
|Depreciation
|$14,415
|$7,244
|$6,374
|$5,651
|$5,072
|$38,756
|Fuel
|$3,611
|$3,720
|$3,831
|$3,947
|$4,064
|$19,174
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,779
|$18,687
|$16,324
|$15,006
|$15,410
|$95,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon XL SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$4,936
|Maintenance
|$1,694
|$1,931
|$1,233
|$1,232
|$2,449
|$8,540
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,923
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,115
|Financing
|$2,969
|$2,388
|$1,767
|$1,106
|$400
|$8,630
|Depreciation
|$10,864
|$5,459
|$4,804
|$4,259
|$3,822
|$29,207
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,442
|$14,083
|$12,302
|$11,309
|$11,614
|$71,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$1,629
|$1,857
|$1,186
|$1,185
|$2,355
|$8,212
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,811
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,995
|Financing
|$2,855
|$2,296
|$1,699
|$1,063
|$385
|$8,298
|Depreciation
|$10,446
|$5,249
|$4,619
|$4,095
|$3,675
|$28,084
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,579
|$13,541
|$11,829
|$10,874
|$11,167
|$68,990
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Yukon XL
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 GMC Yukon XL in Virginia is:not available
