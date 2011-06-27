Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

Bill McCall , 06/25/2017 SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My Yukon XL SLT is a Texas Edition which adds a lot of chrome and the Max Trailering package to an already well equipped vehicle. Plenty of room for 6 adults (2nd row buckets) and gear. I also tow an enclosed car trailer and this car has the ability to handle that easily.