Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon XL SUV
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,403*
Total Cash Price
$27,549
SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,728*
Total Cash Price
$37,002
SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,822*
Total Cash Price
$38,083
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,356*
Total Cash Price
$27,009
SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,251*
Total Cash Price
$37,272
SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,450*
Total Cash Price
$28,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$1,382
|$1,224
|$2,142
|$447
|$2,744
|$7,939
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,485
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,673
|Financing
|$1,482
|$1,191
|$881
|$552
|$200
|$4,306
|Depreciation
|$6,018
|$2,828
|$2,488
|$2,206
|$1,980
|$15,520
|Fuel
|$3,048
|$3,140
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,181
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,727
|$9,847
|$10,331
|$8,261
|$10,238
|$53,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon XL SUV SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$1,856
|$1,644
|$2,877
|$600
|$3,685
|$10,663
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,995
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,247
|Financing
|$1,991
|$1,600
|$1,184
|$741
|$269
|$5,784
|Depreciation
|$8,083
|$3,799
|$3,341
|$2,963
|$2,659
|$20,846
|Fuel
|$4,094
|$4,217
|$4,343
|$4,473
|$4,607
|$21,734
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,780
|$13,226
|$13,875
|$11,096
|$13,751
|$71,728
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon XL SUV SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$5,928
|Maintenance
|$1,911
|$1,692
|$2,961
|$618
|$3,793
|$10,974
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,053
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,312
|Financing
|$2,049
|$1,647
|$1,218
|$763
|$276
|$5,953
|Depreciation
|$8,319
|$3,910
|$3,439
|$3,050
|$2,737
|$21,455
|Fuel
|$4,213
|$4,340
|$4,470
|$4,604
|$4,742
|$22,368
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,358
|$13,612
|$14,280
|$11,420
|$14,152
|$73,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon XL SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$1,355
|$1,200
|$2,100
|$438
|$2,690
|$7,783
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,456
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,640
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,168
|$864
|$541
|$196
|$4,222
|Depreciation
|$5,900
|$2,773
|$2,439
|$2,163
|$1,941
|$15,216
|Fuel
|$2,988
|$3,078
|$3,170
|$3,265
|$3,363
|$15,864
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,438
|$9,654
|$10,128
|$8,099
|$10,037
|$52,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon XL SUV SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$5,802
|Maintenance
|$1,870
|$1,656
|$2,898
|$604
|$3,712
|$10,741
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,009
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,263
|Financing
|$2,005
|$1,612
|$1,192
|$747
|$270
|$5,826
|Depreciation
|$8,142
|$3,827
|$3,366
|$2,985
|$2,679
|$20,998
|Fuel
|$4,123
|$4,248
|$4,375
|$4,506
|$4,641
|$21,892
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,924
|$13,323
|$13,977
|$11,177
|$13,851
|$72,251
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Yukon XL SUV SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$4,372
|Maintenance
|$1,409
|$1,248
|$2,184
|$456
|$2,798
|$8,094
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,514
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,706
|Financing
|$1,511
|$1,215
|$899
|$563
|$204
|$4,391
|Depreciation
|$6,136
|$2,884
|$2,537
|$2,250
|$2,019
|$15,825
|Fuel
|$3,108
|$3,201
|$3,297
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$16,499
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,016
|$10,040
|$10,533
|$8,423
|$10,438
|$54,450
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 GMC Yukon XL in Virginia is:not available
