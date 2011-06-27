Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

Great for a Big SUV, Still Prefer a Minivan undy6 , 09/29/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I buy new cars fairly often (every 1-2 yrs) and I've been flipping back and forth between SUV's and Minivans for about 7 yrs now. It's because I can't get all the features I love in one or the other. As far as this SUV goes it's my usual love/hate relationship. I've had this vehicle for about 4 months now and highly doubt I'll keep it past 6 - 9 months bc I just hate big SUV's. If you're a big SUV or truck person I think it's probably fantastic. I prefer more of a mid-size SUV or Minivan height myself. Yes, minivans are super goober and I swore I wouldn't be caught dead driving one ever. Four kids later and the practicality of minivans just turns me on! Report Abuse

Awesome car sawmillersyp , 08/02/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is by far one of the best vehicles I have owned. Traded in a 2010 Mercedes E350, loved that car but it does not even compare to the Denali. We looked at Suburban and they are beautiful as well but wanted a little more. Drove a Escalade ESV and loved it but just cannot see where there is a need for a extra $10-12k. So we went with the Denali and haven't looked back.

2011 Yukon XL Denali the BEST!! Terry Parsley , 10/05/2016 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is a dream to drive and own. Beautifully appointed, great visibility and reliability. Love this car! !! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value