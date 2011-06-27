  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
YukonXL_Man, 03/24/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We ordered the Yukon XL the way we wanted it and are quite pleased with the ride handling low noise level. We got the SLT, SLT 2, Z71 plus the Red Tintcoat with Ebony interior. We have two large German Shepherds we travel with so buying a Yukon was no brainer. Used the USAA Buying Service and got a excellent deal. Compared Suburban LT to Yukon XL SLT and prefer the Yukon to Suburban based on the options available. Did not buy DVD or GPS system as they are way overpriced. We also opted to purchase the GMPP but shopped around to find the best price. No regrets about buying the Yukon XL it definitely satisfies our needs quite well.

Oustanding purchase 2010 Yukon XL

XL Man, 09/13/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2010 Yukon XL after much research and investigation. Had a bad experience years ago with a GM product and was nervous to purchase another even with access to GM employee discount. After several test drives and reading good press regarding much improved quality and design I decided to take a chance on my silver 2010 SLE with the exact features I was looking for: SLE-2, cloth buckets, ext appearance pkg, conv pkg, tow pkg, and integrated trailer brake. So far the truck is perfect and drives like a dream. Plenty of power and tons of utility. I have owned full size pickups for years so the mileage with this XL is phenomenal compared to them. The family and I could not be happier.

Traded 2006 760LI

SkipM, 07/02/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Rock solid SUV - Paid $59k for loaded vehicle with AWD. While its not a 760LI, it is very comfortable, loaded with many features that you would find in the BMW, plus a few more that I like much more - the USB, the room, the ride - everything but the mileage is perfect. Its $10-30k less than comparable vehicles without aas much room. Denali badge comes with nice features, interior quality could be nicer, still less fancy materials than Cadillac or foreign car, but it's an elegant beast none the less and great for my bull mastiff.

