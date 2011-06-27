Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews
Not just a vehicle, a member of our family
So I bought this truck brand new off the lot in 2004, a couple years out of college and starting to make a decent living, with our first child due in a month. There were three on the lot with the options I wanted. Two were made in Mexico, and this one was made in Janesville, WI. Easy choice. Through the past 14 years, this truck has carried us up and down the east coast from Florida to New York, spent weekends driving on the beach in NC, and survived every Pennsylvania snow storm that threatened to thwart our Holiday plans. It brought all four of our newborn children home from the hospital from 2004-2012, towed 10,000 lbs of household goods (the stuff that wouldn't fit in the semi) on our last interstate move, has pulled tree stumps out of the ground, cars out of ditches, and basically made any long trip enjoyable. If on business I have a choice to drive, rather than fly, I'll drive the old Yukon XL every time. Now, in 2018, she is finally starting to show her age. I had to have the hood sprayed because the clearcoat was wearing off. Now the roof is suffering the same fate. The sides and rear still look good, though, and there is not a spot of rust. The leather on the driver's seat is starting to tear; i just stitch it up. As far as maintenance, minor things have happened throughout its life, but no more than expected. The 4wd selector went at around 80k (leaving me on the beach in 2wd--but I still made it out). That was a simple plug and play replacement of around $150. Like an above reviewer mentioned, I also had the oil pump go at around 110k miles. That was the biggest issue, though my wife was smart enough to notice the lack of oil pressure and shut it down before any damage ensued. New oil pump installed was under $1k. I had to replace both front wheel bearings at around 120k, at a cost of around $700. The second time I did it myself for $100 per wheel and a Saturday afternoon. The stepper motor in the speedometer went at around 130k, but it's incredibly easy to remove the cluster (pull the trim off with your fingers, unscrew it, unplug it). I shipped it off to circuitboardmedics.com for a complete overhaul (new lights, stepper motors in gauges, added the transmission temp gauge) for a couple hundred bucks--better than new. Both catalytic converters went around 150k, replaced with generic ones at about $300 each. The battery lasted about 8 years, then I installed an Optima battery which is still good. As far as routine maintenance, I let it break in with standard oil, then went full synthetic starting at 10k, with changes every 5-10k miles thereafter, based on the DIC oil life calculations. To this day, it doesn't burn or leak a drop of oil. I gave it a tune up at 100k, flushed the transmission at 120k, changed the differential oil at 160k. I replaced the junk tires it came with at 20k, then went with BFG All-Terrain TAs which took me to 90k, then All-Terrain KOs to 150k (I let it get out of alignment which hastened their demise), then All-Terrain KO2s which are barely showing wear at 40k miles. Prices of tires has risen and fallen, but they typically cost about $1000 per set. Basically, it costs money to maintain a vehicle like this. As long as you keep up with the little things as they arise, it will serve you well. The initial cost of this $50k was no small sum to this family starting out, but I've seen so many friends go through multiple $30k vehicles over the period I've owned the Yukon, it's laughable. This truck could suffer a catastrophic engine/transmission failure tomorrow and I could walk away from it feeling content that it was worth every penny. Of course, that's not going to happen. It's still basically a new truck, with 190k on the odometer. Everything works as it should. I have no doubt it will still be reliable at 250k plus. Damn shame that Janesville plant closed down. Those folks sure knew how to build a truck.
She won't die!
My parents gave me this car to my senior year of highschool with 245,000 miles on it. Currently it has 265,000 miles and is still going strong. We still haul a full trailer with it and it is working amazing. As the miles pack on some things have become a little faulty such as the AC only works sometimes but I can't really complain because the ride is amazing. I feel extremely safe in it (one time I hit a tree and it only left a little skid mark and dent on the bumper). The mpg is a little problem with prices sometimes but that's the price you pay for the giant engine. She doesn't seem to want to die anytime soon, the car is almost like a part of the family at this point.
Nothing Compares
I own a valet parking company and have drivin everything under the sun. This is by far the best vehicle on the road! There is simply not a smoother ride in an suv and the GMC knows americans expect luxury. I drove this vehicle down the appalation mountain chain from Maine to Florida and was comfortable and confident the entire way. Short story: I was at a complete stop, Got hit from behind by a by a buick going about 40mhp and barly noticed. The buick was totaled and driver was hospitalized. The yukon had a couple scratches on the bumper.
Happy Yukon XL Owner
Before i bought my Yukon, I rented them from Avis and Hertz. Loved driving them better than Caddy Devilles that I used to rent. Bought my 04 XL in fall of 04 and have never been sorry that I did. My first SUV..mid size SW before (Olds and Buicks) Drives like a car. My wife enjoys driving it. We have been on highway trips with 8 on board including all of the luggage. Amazingly the brake pads lasted for 80,000 miles before they needed to be replaced. Replaced them with original factory pads and they also lasted 80,000 miles. I like my 04 better than the newer 2007 to 2010 ones because of the folding armrests on the front bucket seats. The newer ones don't have them anymore.
Yukon Transmissions stinks
This vehicle has been in for repairs over the years at least 5 times for transmissions problems - but 36 days after the dealer recommended a "transmission flush" - the entire transmission blows up! Co-incidence? I think NOT! I think it is pretty suspicious that after a recommended procedure of "flushing" is done to have the transmission blow up only after 36 days!!! DO NOT BUY A GMC PRODUCT!!!! Basically, the dealer and GMC complaint department says "too bad, so sad"
