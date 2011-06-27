Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

After 7.5 years Roman Nowwakiwsky , 07/24/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The practicality of this vehicle is excellent. We tow a 4500 lb boat, live in the mountains with tons of snow, travel a lot in the summer heat, and this truck has served us well. Many drivers, wife, sons, daughter, all enjoy never having to ask "can we take this". GM has been poor on service, replaced costly front hub, speedo stopped working after warranty. Truck has 99k miles and working well with regular maintenance at non-dealer shop. All shops know Chevy engine so they can maintain it. Replaced battery, windshield washer hose, brakes, tires & snow tires, as usual. I believe there is not another utility vehicle out there as a choice for roomy loading and comfort. Leather seats last. Report Abuse

I can't part with it! Mike , 08/11/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Denali new and do a lot of hard driving with it. I tow trailers, take road trips fully loaded and take trips to the mountains in the snow. All I can say is, Wow! This is a great vehicle! I literally have had no problems with it except one battery and one set of tires at 40k. This mule will jerk my 6,000lb boat out of the water on a wet ramp with authority. (I laugh at other vehicle skidding with much lighter loads). Acceleration, ride, comfort and reliability have been exceptional. What really surprises me is the reliability. No issues. Much more reliable and durable that Japanese makes I have owned. No squeeks or rattles. I would buy another; I just can't part with this one! Report Abuse

Real Happy after 3 years! Mike , 05/03/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my Denali new and I do a lot of towing. At the ramp, it will jerk my 6,500 pound wet boat out of the water with ease. Never any skidding or hesitation. It has also held up much better than expected and has been exceptionally reliable. No problems except one battery in 3-years with 45k miles. Better than Japanese cars I have owned. I added an K&N free-flow air filter and acceleration has noticably improved. When punched, it really moves out. While no econo car, it will take me over 500 miles on one tank while cruising at 80+. I calculated it around 16 MPG. In pure city driving I get around 12 to 13. I would buy another without question; I just don't want to part with my 2003! Report Abuse

Transmission trouble shane45 , 08/23/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had my 2003 yukon xl 2wd for five and a half years.I bought it used with 22000 miles on it.It now has 103000 miles. At 65000 miles the transmission went out,a $2200 repair. At 77000 miles the instrument cluster lost gauge function one by one,this is a recalled issue up to 75000miles. The dealer wanted $800 to repair it.I purchased a used repaired one on ebay for $150. At 90000 miles the transmission went out again,another $1800 for repair. The power window motor went out on passenger side,drivers side is now moving slowly,so if I do it myself $300 repair. It seats 9,handles mountian roads great,but repair costs has lost my faith in GM. Save up for repair costs,you may need it. Report Abuse